Carbondale company gives businesses a facelift and helps them look their best

The company, which is located at the Southern Illinois Airport, recently received a grant from the airport authority to modernize and expand its facility. Yates says she hopes the improvements will help the business continue to grow.

“We’ve done so well. It’s really a great feeling. We’re super excited about the future and we’re hoping that we can hire more people,” she says.

Yates Awning has designed, built and installed awnings throughout the region, including work in the Belleville area and as far south as Metropolis. Each project is unique; everyone works on installations, the two Yates men weld the frameworks as the sisters custom sew each awning. Yates says this method is in contrast to other awning companies which attach fabric to the frames either with glue or through a process called “bumping,” where material is pushed into slits in the frame. She says sew-on awnings are more secure and longer-lasting.

Yates says some customers have ideas for their awning, other projects allow her and her family to, as she says “get creative.”

“It’s really a collaboration among all of us. It’s great to see what we come up with together,” she adds.