Carbondale leaders to revisit cocktail to-go rules as bars struggle with mitigation measures

Wit said he was hoping to make up a little bit of lost revenue by taking advantage of the June legislation to allow businesses with liquor licenses to sell to-go cocktails and other packaged alcohol under strict guidelines.

As previously reported in The Southern, Pritzker signed the legislation in June in an effort to help businesses recover from losses incurred from COVID-19 shutdowns, according to a news release from the governor's office. The state now allows restaurants and bars to sell alcoholic beverages in sealed, labeled containers with a tamper-evident cap, or sealed by an employee of the liquor license holder who is over the age of 21 and trained in responsible alcohol service. Cocktails can only be delivered after an employee verifies the age and level of intoxication of the consumer.

However, Wit realized that because he has a Class B license, which primarily covers businesses like his own, he couldn’t take advantage of the relaxed state regulations. Only Class A license holders, primarily restaurants and places that sell food, can sell packaged alcohol to-go, according to Carbondale's city code. This decision was made not long after Prtizker announced the new legislation.

