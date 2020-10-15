 Skip to main content
Carbondale Mediacom employee recognized for customer service
Carbondale Mediacom employee recognized for customer service

David Matt

Carbondale Mediacom employee David Matt was recognized for his customer service to local customers.

Carbondale Mediacom employee David Matt was recognized as one of the company’s top-performing employees who demonstrated outstanding efforts to serve customers during the past year, the company said in a Thursday news release.

Matt, a Carbondale resident, was named “People’s Choice Award” in recognition of his service to customers. Matt was nominated by high-performance customer satisfaction scores as a broadband specialist. He has been a Mediacom employee for four years.

Matt was one of 183 employees recognized for achieving high-performance marks in 2020. Awards are presented each October as employees mark Customer Service Week.

— The Southern

