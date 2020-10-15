Carbondale Mediacom employee recognized for customer service

Carbondale Mediacom employee David Matt was recognized as one of the company’s top-performing employees who demonstrated outstanding efforts to serve customers during the past year, the company said in a Thursday news release.

Matt, a Carbondale resident, was named “People’s Choice Award” in recognition of his service to customers. Matt was nominated by high-performance customer satisfaction scores as a broadband specialist. He has been a Mediacom employee for four years.

Matt was one of 183 employees recognized for achieving high-performance marks in 2020. Awards are presented each October as employees mark Customer Service Week.

— The Southern

