Carbondale Winter Farmers Market canceled

Carbondale's Winter Farmers Market is ending its season early due to the novel coronavirus, canceling the remaining market days scheduled for Saturdays in March.

In a statement, Jennifer Paulson, executive director of Foodworks, which runs the winter market, said that although there are no cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County, "we feel that it is best to avoid bringing hundreds of people together until we know what this will mean for Southern Illinois."

Farmers market customers were encouraged to reach out directly to farmers and vendors to make arrangements to purchase food. A list of market vendors and their contact information is at carbondalemarket.com.

The Community Farmers Market is a winter farmers market typically open from December through March at Carbondale Community High School.

Foodworks also announced that it will reschedule a field day it had scheduled for March 16 about silvopasture, water catchment and farm transitions.

— The Southern

