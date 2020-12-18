Carterville-based Fisheye Kayak Rentals will meet you on the water

Reservations for kayaks can be made by email, telephone or on the company’s website, fisheyekayakrentals.com. The company currently offers a discount for multiple kayaks as well as for first responders and military personnel. Weisenberger says plans are to extend discounts in 2021 to anyone in the food or beverage industry.

“I think we’re going to call it our 2020 survival special,” he says with a smile, adding that he anticipates putting other discounts in place for what he calls other “underappreciated” groups. “We’ll probably do healthcare providers, educators, mechanics, that sort of thing.”

He says response to the Carterville-based business — even in the first few months — has been great.

“The biggest response have been from people who themselves are kayakers and have their own equipment, but they have family and friends who would like to join them. It’s been these people who have been kayaking for years who rent a kayak to be able to take their sister, cousin or co-worker out with them,” he explains.

Weisenberger says he also has helped a number of Southern Illinoisans experience the water for the very first time.