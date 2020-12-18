Carterville-based Fisheye Kayak Rentals will meet you on the water

Like many entrepreneurs, Brandon Weisenberger remembers the exact day he was inspired to start his business.
“In the fall of 2019, I had taken my wife, Whitney, and our 2-year-old son, Oran, out for a kayak trip on Crab Orchard Lake. That one evening, we spent 33 minutes out on the water. In that 33 minutes, we developed a lot of really strong memories. It was just a great experience and we came away from that night wanting to replicate that experience, not just for us, but for others,” he recalls.
Weisenberger calls the experience “transformative” and he set out to help others enjoy kayaking.
“It was something that was so easy and so nearby for us,” he says. “I began researching how accessible kayaking is and ways to get kayaks and equipment to ‘normal’ people wanting to get into the water for a little bit.”
His research led to planning for Fisheye Kayak Rentals, a business that would provide rental watercraft along with the necessary safety equipment, paddles and basic instruction so others could enjoy the lakes in Jackson and Williamson counties.
“My thought was to offer a mobile-type delivery service where we would meet clients at the spot of their choosing and then later help get them out of the water and back to shore so all they had to do was move their arms back and forth to paddle,” he explains.
Weisenberger’s plans were to launch the business in early 2021, but with the COVID-19 pandemic and the explosion in the popularity of individual outdoor sports including kayaking, he knew it was time to literally jump in with both feet, beginning to rent kayaks this fall. He says he expect to rent kayaks all winter leading up to what he expects to be a busy spring and summer.
“We really do not have an off season,” he says. “There will be random days that pop up where it’s 50-plus degrees outside and sunny. Those are kayaking days. The sweet spot we aim for is at least 55 degrees with wind speeds of 5 to 10 mph. Southern Illinois is certainly capable of randomly producing those conditions throughout the fall and winter.”
Fisheye Kayak Rentals currently has a fleet of 16 watercraft, both individual kayaks and tandems, which are designed for two people. Weisenberger says the company, which is co-owned by his wife as well as his sister and brother-in-law Kali and Austin Wietting, stores them strategically around the region, making delivery easier.
Rental is by the hour, but he says it is a very generous hour.
“I try to have everything ready to go at the start of their time and often, the casual paddler will get their fill within the hour, but I’ve seen many people who get at the end of the hour and just want to do a little more, so I usually give an extra half an hour.”
Reservations for kayaks can be made by email, telephone or on the company’s website, fisheyekayakrentals.com. The company currently offers a discount for multiple kayaks as well as for first responders and military personnel. Weisenberger says plans are to extend discounts in 2021 to anyone in the food or beverage industry.
“I think we’re going to call it our 2020 survival special,” he says with a smile, adding that he anticipates putting other discounts in place for what he calls other “underappreciated” groups. “We’ll probably do healthcare providers, educators, mechanics, that sort of thing.”
He says response to the Carterville-based business — even in the first few months — has been great.
“The biggest response have been from people who themselves are kayakers and have their own equipment, but they have family and friends who would like to join them. It’s been these people who have been kayaking for years who rent a kayak to be able to take their sister, cousin or co-worker out with them,” he explains.
Weisenberger says he also has helped a number of Southern Illinoisans experience the water for the very first time.
“Just the other day I had someone who has lived by Little Grassy tell me they had lived by the lake for 30 years but have never once been on it,” he said. “We are able to deliver the equipment for them, help them learn and help them get out on the water with confidence.”
He says he realizes that many prospective kayakers may use his service as a way to “test drive” a new avocation.
“If I put someone on the water and then never hear from them again, but then see them in their own kayak down the road, that will be a reward for me because I’ve introduced them to an incredible hobby.”
