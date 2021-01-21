Carterville business provides one-stop shop technology support

Ask Bryan Riekena what he’s been up to and you get a wide range of answers: helping an elderly gentleman with a television remote broken by a cat, installing a high-tech security camera system in an area business, fine-tuning a surround sound installation or enhancing a home’s wireless internet connection. If it involved electronics, Riekena, owner of Custom Electronics, does it.
“We do a little bit of everything. We’re basically a one-stop technology shop,” he explains.
Riekena is in his second decade working on residential and commercial technology from computers and networks to home theaters and satellite systems all across Southern Illinois. He sees himself as part tech guru, part construction worker and part educator.
“One of the biggest parts of my job is teaching a homeowner how to use all of their equipment properly,” he says. “Every house is different, but I love solving problems. I like to go into clients’ homes and just make their technology work better for them, because technology is there to help them, not to make things more complicated.”
A significant portion of his client base is what he calls “the older generation,” a group the 37-year-old says he understands.
“I feel like my generation has been the fulcrum point for technology,” he says. “I remember growing up with a telephone that was attached to the wall and had an external answering machine. We were the ones who were introduced to computers in elementary school and were in high school when Facebook came out. I feel like it’s people from my generation who are well-suited to offer this type of service.”
Riekena says he can relate to those who are scared of technology and he works to ease those fears.
“I’m there to help them feel more comfortable with technology. I let them know there is nothing they can do to a computer that’s really going to hurt it. I want them to not be afraid to use it,” he says.
He says on the rare day off, he works to stay up-to-date on the latest technology.
“It’s important to stay up on it because if I’m not on top of it, I can’t do my job right,” he adds.
Each day is different for Riekena. His schedule often finds him troubleshooting a wireless internet network, installing Apple TV service, mounting a new flat screen above a fireplace, and sometimes even fixing a cat-damaged television remote. He sees each project as an opportunity to help client better use the technology in their life.
“I have never had the same day twice,” he points out. “I love it. I enjoy meeting new people every day and helping people. It makes me feel good.”
Riekena says he is looking to grow Custom Electronics by adding additional technicians and hopes to eventually offer educational services — teaching people how to use technology in a classroom setting.
“We’re going to keep growing with technology. It’s not going to stop; we are on an exponential curve and technology’s going to get more and more ingrained in all of our lives. I think were going to see a larger demand for what we do.”