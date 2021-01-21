Carterville business provides one-stop shop technology support

Riekena says he can relate to those who are scared of technology and he works to ease those fears.

“I’m there to help them feel more comfortable with technology. I let them know there is nothing they can do to a computer that’s really going to hurt it. I want them to not be afraid to use it,” he says.

He says on the rare day off, he works to stay up-to-date on the latest technology.

“It’s important to stay up on it because if I’m not on top of it, I can’t do my job right,” he adds.

Each day is different for Riekena. His schedule often finds him troubleshooting a wireless internet network, installing Apple TV service, mounting a new flat screen above a fireplace, and sometimes even fixing a cat-damaged television remote. He sees each project as an opportunity to help client better use the technology in their life.

“I have never had the same day twice,” he points out. “I love it. I enjoy meeting new people every day and helping people. It makes me feel good.”

Riekena says he is looking to grow Custom Electronics by adding additional technicians and hopes to eventually offer educational services — teaching people how to use technology in a classroom setting.

“We’re going to keep growing with technology. It’s not going to stop; we are on an exponential curve and technology’s going to get more and more ingrained in all of our lives. I think were going to see a larger demand for what we do.”

