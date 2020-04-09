Centerstone announces new provider Erica Shaw

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Centerstone announced this week that Erica Shaw, PMHNP-BC, is the newest provider at within the company.

Shaw is a board certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner who will split her time between different Centerstone offices in Illinois. She will be responsible for assessing and diagnosing mental health and substance use disorders, prescribing medications, performing psychiatric evaluations to ensure proper treatment and monitoring medication for effective treatment.

Shaw has more than five years of experience working in mental health, and began her career at Gateway Regional Medical Center in the inpatient psychiatric unit working primarily with adults. Shaw started working for Centerstone in 2016 as a health home nurse. She was promoted to nursing coordinator in 2018.

Shaw graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with her bachelor’s degree in nursing in 2015. She received her master' degree in nursing from Maryville University in St. Louis.

— The Southern

