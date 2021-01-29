Centerstone names Dr. Wayne Wells as MAT medical director

Centerstone, a national behavioral health and addiction services provider, has named Dr. Wayne O. Wells as medication-assisted treatment, or MAT, medical director for Centerstone’s Illinois region, effective Feb. 1.

As the MAT medical director for Centerstone, Dr. Wells will oversee MAT services, which provide a collaborative approach to include medication, counseling and psychiatric services to help individuals establish and maintain recovery, the company said in a news release. His day-to-day will involve completing admissions of adult clients with opiate disorders into MAT services, monitoring clients’ doses and ensuring compliance with federal regulation.

“I am grateful to be welcomed into the Centerstone family as the MAT medical director,” Wells said in the news release. “I look forward to supporting Centerstone’s noble purpose of delivering life-changing care as I further develop the MAT program to help the many in need on their road to recovery.”

Wells has worked as a physician for more than 35 years and has executive experience at health care systems around the country.

Wells was born and raised in Florida and is fluent in Spanish.

Centerstone has locations in Carbondale and Marion.

