Chandler, Dobrinick promoted at Murphy-Wall State Bank
0 comments

Chandler, Dobrinick promoted at Murphy-Wall State Bank

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Brian Chandler and Charles Dobrinick have both been elevated to the office of executive vice president at Murphy-Wall State Bank and Trust Company.

Chandler has 33 years of banking experience, all at Murphy-Wall State Bank. He started at the bank’s central location in Pinckneyville as a teller/bookkeeper, and has had numerous titles over the years, including assistant cashier, assistant vice president, vice president and senior vice president. Currently, Chandler conducts the office of operations manager.

Dobrinick began his banking career in 1982. Since that time, he has been vice president and controller, ALM/investment officer, branch manager and loan officer at previous institutions.

— The Southern

+1 
Brian Chandler

Brian Chandler
+1 
Charles Dobrinick

Charles Dobrinick
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News