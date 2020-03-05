Cindy Page joins State Bank of Whittington staff
0 comments

Cindy Page joins State Bank of Whittington staff

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

State Bank of Whittington announced that Cindy S. Page has joined the team as vice president and loan officer at the Sesser branch.

Page has 34 years of banking experience that includes retail, new accounts and loans. Cindy lives in Benton with her husband, Sid, and two sons, Bennett (Kirsten) and Hamilton.

Cindy is actively involved with Benton sports programs, Lion's Club, and the Crosswalk Board Action agency. She is a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

— The Southern

Cindy Page
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News