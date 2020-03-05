Cindy Page joins State Bank of Whittington staff

State Bank of Whittington announced that Cindy S. Page has joined the team as vice president and loan officer at the Sesser branch.
You have free articles remaining.
Page has 34 years of banking experience that includes retail, new accounts and loans. Cindy lives in Benton with her husband, Sid, and two sons, Bennett (Kirsten) and Hamilton.
Cindy is actively involved with Benton sports programs, Lion's Club, and the Crosswalk Board Action agency. She is a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
— The Southern