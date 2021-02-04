Cold Blooded Coffee owners talk opening shop in Murphysboro, long-term goals

Q: Watching you roast beans, your passion for coffee is evident. From where does this love for all things caffeinated come?

TJ: There’s something very seductive about coffee beans and the art of roasting. I’m a micro detail and process guy. It’s how I’m wired. Every new crop is different from the last and balancing the blends and roasts is like solving small mysteries and revealing the prize though a cup.

Q: What has the road to career happiness been like for you? What have been some of your primary challenges and how did you overcome them?

TJ: That’s a complicated question but at the end of the day I know what my retirement looks like now — I’ll never retire. Traveling to source the right beans and support the families and farms around the world is the natural next step for us.

The challenges we’ve faced is like anyone I’d suppose — not enough time do everything that needs done or that I want done. I think there’s new challenges every day and that’s just part of growing pains. Each day we prioritize and give it all we’ve got.

Q: When you were a kid, how would you have answered the question, “What do you want to be when you grow up?”