Colleen Schloemann helps elderly deal with challenges of growing older

She adds that seniors now have more options for living arrangements than when she first began her practice.

“It used to be that if you couldn’t take care of yourself or be with your family, you went to a nursing home,” she says, adding that assisted living facilities have filled a gap for many seniors.

Schloemann says her practices is holistic, considering social, spiritual and emotional aspects as well as physical condition and their environment. In fact, she stresses environment.

Her practice is unique in that all of her counseling sessions are conducted in clients’ own homes. She says it both eases the burden on clients and helps her get to know them better.

“There are people with transportation issues and there are some with physical limitations. A lot of people don’t realize that for many elderly, getting out of the house is not simply a matter of getting dressed and hopping in the car. Getting to medical appointments can be quite traumatic for them,” she said.

She says it also is a relief for her clients not to have to go to one more appointment.