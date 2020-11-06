Column | David England: Look in the clouds

Last week, I answered questions on what I watch to determine if the current selling is simply profit-taking or the beginning of a major correction. As I type, the SPX has rallied and is trading well above the 65 simple moving average. Keep an eye on volume and money flow for clues to future direction.

Today, I introduce you to the cloud-computing sector in what I call the New Business Paradigm: funds and their leading companies that have a chance of being high performers now in the months and years to come.

First, I answer the question of what is cloud computing and why is it important? Per Investopedia.com, cloud computing is the delivery of different services through the internet. These services include tools and applications like data storage, servers, databases, networking, and software. Rather than keeping files on a proprietary hard drive or local storage device, cloud-based storage makes it possible to save them to a remote database.

My top funds in the cloud-computing sector and analyze their relative strength compared to the market (SPX), are as follows: