Column | David England: Look in the clouds

Last week, I answered questions on what I watch to determine if the current selling is simply profit-taking or the beginning of a major correction. As I type, the SPX has rallied and is trading well above the 65 simple moving average. Keep an eye on volume and money flow for clues to future direction.
Today, I introduce you to the cloud-computing sector in what I call the New Business Paradigm: funds and their leading companies that have a chance of being high performers now in the months and years to come.
First, I answer the question of what is cloud computing and why is it important? Per Investopedia.com, cloud computing is the delivery of different services through the internet. These services include tools and applications like data storage, servers, databases, networking, and software. Rather than keeping files on a proprietary hard drive or local storage device, cloud-based storage makes it possible to save them to a remote database.
My top funds in the cloud-computing sector and analyze their relative strength compared to the market (SPX), are as follows:
WCLD-Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing ETF provides exposure to cloud computing stocks which include those involved with servers, storage, databases, networking software, analytics, and intelligence. To be in the index, a company must: have a revenue growth rate of at least 15% for each of the last two full fiscal years, a growth rate of at least 7% in at least one of the last two fiscal years.
IVES-Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF tracks companies that derive at least 50% of its revenue from Cloud Technology Companies. These companies include providers of infrastructure, equipment, connectivity, data back-up, storage services, data center management, and providers of cloud-based software platforms that enable firms to become cloud-based or cloud-enabling Software-as-a-Service technologies.
CLOU-Global X Cloud Computing ETF offers equity exposure to cloud computing firms that license and deliver software over the internet by subscription, provide a platform to create software via the internet, provide virtualized computing via the internet, own or manage data centers or make or distribute related hardware.
SKYY- First Trust Cloud Computing ETF offers exposure to cloud computing stocks. Its index takes all stocks that fall into any one of three groups per its definitions: Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Software as a Service.
Here are the action points: During this timeframe, all four funds outperformed the market (SPX). Will these huge returns continue? If the SPX continues to rally, I expect these funds to do the same. I do see increased growth in this space, growing exponentially each year.
As I introduce you to new ETFs and their top companies, place them in a watch list portfolio and monitor their performance. Down the road, I will recap the funds and top companies in this series for new opportunities to consider for investing or trading.
Next, I will identify the top companies in the top-performing WCLD-Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing ETF. that tracks the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index. The top companies and a brief description are as follows:
SPT- Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool offering cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows.
ZM- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. develops a people-centric cloud service that offers a unified meeting experience, a cloud service that provides a 3-in-1 meeting platform with HD video conferencing, mobility, and web meetings.
DDOG- Datadog, Inc. provides software solutions with cloud-based monitoring and analytics platform which integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management for real-time observability of customers.
CRWD- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection. It offers a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection against sophisticated attacks.
PCTY- Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of a cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management.
To see the performance of these top companies compared to the market (SPX), I designed a chart beginning on March 24, to real-time.
SPT- Sprout Social, Inc. took top honors with a fantastic 237% return. ZM- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is up 182%. DDOG- Datadog, Inc. up 173%, CRWD- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. up 146%, and PCTY- Paylocity Holding Corp up 134%. The market (SPX)-the green shaded area is up 50%.
Here are the action points: During this timeframe, all five companies outperformed the market (SPX). I am monitoring these funds and companies, waiting for a pullback. When it happens, I will rely on my Simple Simon buy and sell system to help with my trade decisions.
Take the time to do your due diligence on each fund, which index they track and its holdings. Spend time to research each company and determine exactly what they do and how they make their profits. Identify the remaining top companies to see if one may be next to run like SPT, ZM, and DDOG.
In full disclosure, I do not hold any securities listed.
Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!
David O. England is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com.
