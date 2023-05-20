One of my favorite days of the year recently hit the calendar. Crab Orchard High School asked me to join their career day to share my thoughts on entrepreneurship, writing, communications, and marketing.

First of all, kudos to Crab. This is a cool program focused on opening students’ eyes to potential careers and networking opportunities that can drive future success. I was there with a St. Louis attorney, United States Marines, healthcare professionals, and more — all with the goal of inspiring our next generation of professionals.

Anytime I present at a school, I love hearing from the kids. Many of Crab Orchard’s best and brightest are already in the work force trying to save up money for new cars or college. A few come from families of entrepreneurs like self-employed car mechanics or restaurant owners.

The questions they asked were hopeful and confident — not exactly the tone I hear from today’s more cynical, grizzled working professionals. And for good reason: Many of the kids I talked with this week weren’t alive for 9/11 or the Great Recession of 2008.

Instead, they have gone through the majority of their school lives positioned to inherit a strong economy with record-low unemployment.

But COVID.

The pandemic reshaped the country’s social, political, and economic landscape — leaving many in Generation Z an up-in-the-air future job market. Many industries like technology have been rattled to their core and are an unstable landing spot for new professionals.

Still, hope abounds.

Did you know Zoomers are on track to be the best-educated generation yet? According to the Pew Research Center, they are less likely to drop out of high school and more likely to be enrolled in college.

Among 18- to 21-year-olds no longer in high school in 2018, 57% were enrolled in a two-year or four-year college. This compares with 52% among Millennials in 2003 and 43% among members of Gen X in 1987.

Yet, the “back in my day” attitude from adults seems exceptionally emboldened lately. Many are of the opinion that kids don’t want to work hard jobs today or are too spoiled to earn their money.

My counterargument will always be this: Look in the mirror.

Are we equipping our kids with the right tools and putting them in positions to win? Are we taking time to teach them new skills and introduce them to professionals who have made some traction in their careers?

Sometimes we let our own disengagement influence the way we talk about and promote work to younger audiences.

After talking with a few student groups recently, I can confidently say we’re in good hands.

It’s up to us as adults to build them up and give them momentum instead of more things to stress about.