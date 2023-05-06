I took my daughter to the doctor this week. About one quarter of her second-grade class had the stomach bug, so you know how that turned out. After she got the all-clear, I asked her pediatrician how things have been going.

He said strep is making its way through the Southern Illinois kiddo community. No surprise there. But he sounded genuinely shocked to share how prevalent anxiety and depression have become for children in our region. His data shows these types of issues as the second-leading reason for visits to his office.

Mental health issues have always been outside the top 10 for his multi-office practice. So what gives? He pointed to two factors: The pandemic and social media.

He deduced that kids “forgot” how to socialize after a couple years of masks and virtual classes. Now that they’re all back together, they’re struggling to find normalcy in social settings, let alone the scary world of social media.

Adults aren’t much better off.

As someone who talks with job seekers on a daily basis, I understand how daunting the current employment market can be. The constant rejection, self-doubt, and uncertainty can take a toll on your mental health. However, I also know that it is possible to overcome these challenges and find success in your job search.

A study by the National Institute of Mental Health found that people with mental health conditions have an unemployment rate that is two to three times higher than the general population. Coincidence?

This statistic may be disheartening, but it’s important to remember that it does not define your worth or your ability to succeed in your job search.

So how can you overcome mental health challenges when trying to find career happiness? Here are some tips that have helped me and my clients:

First, take care of yourself. Step away from applying to jobs when you need to, surround yourself with positive influences, and make time for activities that bring you joy. Taking care of your mental health is crucial for success in all areas of your life, including your job search.

Secondly, seek support. Reach out to a therapist, counselor, or support group. Talking to someone who understands what you’re going through can be incredibly helpful. There are also many resources available specifically for job seekers with mental health challenges, such as job coaching and vocational rehabilitation services.

Finally, don’t be afraid to request special accommodations. If you need extra time for interviews or need to work from home, ask. Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, employers are required to provide reasonable accommodations for employees with disabilities, including mental health conditions.

Remember, your mental health is more important than your job search.

Don’t let the stress and uncertainty of the job search process take a toll on your well-being. By prioritizing self-care, seeking support, and asking for accommodations when necessary, you can overcome mental health challenges and find success in your career.