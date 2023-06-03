As the encouraging echoes of commencement speeches drift away into the summer air, it’s time for college and high school graduates to figure out how they’ll earn a paycheck over the next few months.

According to HiringLab.org, internship and summer job postings are cooling from a year ago but remain above pre-pandemic levels. “Now hiring” signs are everywhere for hourly worker opportunities and overall job openings surged to 10.1 million in April across the United States, according to the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.

The hottest industries? Retail trade, health care, and transportation.

Summer job momentum isn’t just for new hires. Professionals at any level can use the next few months to channel summer vitality into a successful job search.

Below are some actionable tips to help make it happen.

Embrace the power of networking: Summertime is synonymous with socializing and connecting with others. Leverage this spirit by expanding your professional network. Attend industry events, virtual conferences, or local meetups related to your target industries.

Engage in conversations, exchange contact information, and build relationships with professionals who share your passions. Networking opens doors to hidden opportunities and can lead to valuable connections that may help you uncover exciting job prospects.

Revamp your resume: Take advantage of the longer days and allocate time to review and update your resume. No, the resume is not dead. And yes, it is more important than ever to differentiate yourself from the competition. An optimized resume can do just that.

Highlight your achievements, skills, and experiences that align with the industries you’re targeting. Tailor your resume for each specific role you’re interested in, emphasizing relevant qualifications and accomplishments.

Consider seeking feedback from mentors or career advisors to ensure your resume stands out and tells a compelling story.

Polish your online presence: In the digital age, your online presence plays a crucial role in the job search process. Stop treating your LinkedIn profile like a carbon copy of your resume and start considering it your personal landing page for recruiters, hiring managers, and industry experts to browse.

It should be conversational and loaded with key projects. Showcase your expertise, passions, and industry-related content. Engage in meaningful conversations and connect with influencers in your desired field. An authentic and compelling online presence can go a long way to making this your most fruitful summer yet.

Leverage seasonal hiring trends: Many industries experience a surge in hiring during the summer months to meet increased consumer demand. For example, hospitality, tourism, event management, and outdoor recreation are sectors that typically see a rise in job opportunities during this time.

Keep an eye out for seasonal job postings, internships, or temporary roles that could serve as stepping stones to long-term positions. Even if these opportunities are not in your desired field, they can provide valuable experience and expand your network.

Above all, stay positive and persistent this summer. Job searching can be challenging, but maintaining an optimistic mindset is key.

Understand that rejections and setbacks are part of the journey, but they should not deter you from your ultimate goal. Use your summertime energy to stay proactive and remain resilient.

Remember that the right opportunity may be just around the corner, waiting for you to seize it.