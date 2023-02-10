The world’s oldest person passed away last month. French nun Sister André died at age 118 after a lifetime of service to others.

She spent nearly three decades working at a hospital with orphans and elderly people before becoming a nun — and kept working until she was 108. And despite being blind and in a wheelchair in the latter parts of her life, Sister André worked hard at putting the well-being of others first.

So much for the allure of retirement.

“People say that work kills, for me work kept me alive,” she told the AFP news agency last year.

Sister André’s story — along with a few others I’ve heard recently — got me thinking about the true impact of work.

I recently kicked off a marketing project for an author who just finished his second book. He’s 80 years old. Formerly a senior leader for a renowned university in Tennessee, he learned many valuable management lessons that he wants to share with the world.

He jokingly told me that his wife isn’t 100% behind his second career. “You just retired. Can you just sit still for a while?” I have a feeling I will get the same speech when I “retire.”

The benefits of working later in life are clear. A study published in the British Medical Journal found that people who retired at the age of 65 lived an average of two years longer than those who retired at the age of 60.

Another study published in the journal Neurology found that older adults who continued to work into their 60s and 70s had a lower risk of developing dementia compared to those who retired earlier.

Working can contribute to overall health and wellness in several ways. Physical activity keeps our hearts healthy, while working on projects can stimulate our minds. We also benefit from opportunities for social interaction and support, which can help to boost mood and improve overall mental health.

And maybe most importantly, work gives us a sense of purpose and identity, which can help to increase self-esteem and reduce the risk of depression.

If you’ve read this column, you’ll know that I have a soft spot for the “little” guy or girl fighting their way to find career happiness.

So, it’s important to note that while work can contribute to overall health and well-being, it can also have negative impacts if it is overly demanding, stressful, or involves prolonged periods of sedentary behavior. In such cases, it’s important to find ways to maintain a healthy work-life balance and to prioritize self-care.

And while self-care is still an emerging concept, Sister André seems to have figured it out from an early age. Along with finding fulfillment in her work, she ate chocolate and enjoyed a glass of wine every day.

Cheers to that.

The importance of self-care extends beyond selfish reasons. If you’re happy in life and in work, you’ll pass along that positivity to others. The same ripple effect is true — and arguable more impactful — if you’re not.

In one of her last interviews, Sister André told reporters: “People should help each other and love each other instead of hating. If we shared all that, things would be a lot better.”

Eternal mic drop.