Column | Walt and Alex Breitinger: Concerns growing over Coronavirus

Here's a look at futures prices on commodities that impact Southern Illinois and the rest of the Midwest.

Markets Feverish over Coronavirus

Commodities and stock markets worldwide are feeling the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, leaving many investors feeling ill. This week saw a significant expansion in cases of COVID-19 outside of China, increasing concerns that the disease will have a global impact, affecting human health, transportation, and trade.

There are now cases on every continent except Antarctica, and extensive outbreaks in Europe and the Middle East threaten to expand.

Investors are now bracing for more travel restrictions, business closures, and economic slowdowns, leading them to liquidate stocks and physical assets tied to global growth. Others are “hedging” their portfolios using futures contracts and put options, which can protect against further losses.

Energy markets have been dropping since early January on expectations of global slowdowns, and April crude oil hit a one-year low on Friday under $44 per barrel.