CreativeScapes landscape design is a dream job for owner Dane Mason

Dane Mason remembers his introduction to horticulture. He was in seventh grade when faculty and students were preparing to move into what was then the new Du Quoin Elementary School Building. One of his teachers, Bob Johnson, was charged with giving his students exposure to horticulture, including adding plants to the building’s grounds. Mason was one of those students, and that’s when he realized he had found his calling.
“I wrote in a school paper that year that I knew what I wanted to be and that was a landscape designer,” Mason recalls.
He says he immediately began learning all he could about landscapes, plants and even water features, actually installing one at his family’s home. Now 33, Mason looks back at that introduction to horticulture and is grateful to Mr. Johnson for setting his path, a path that took the student to Southern Illinois University to earn a degree in landscape design, and to a job at Plantscape Nursery in Herrin, then to establishing his own company, CreativeScapes, about 10 years ago.
“You can only learn so much in pursuit of a degree,” he says, “and then you go to work and keep on learning. My time at Plantscape was so good for me. I learned so much that I use today.”
Mason says the Du Quoin-based CreativeScapes offers landscape design, maintenance, installation and consultation for both commercial and residential applications.
“We don’t do the big hardscapes like patios and retaining walls, but we do all of what you might call the softscapes — the plantings, water features, outdoor lighting and things like that,” he explains.
Mason says his company, which covers “about a 45-minute circle from Du Quoin,” has several commercial clients where he and his team of five do year-round maintenance. He says CreativeScapes has been caring for the plants and annual flowers on the SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital campuses for about a year.
“There’s a lot of plants there (at the Carbondale facility). I think just at the front entrance of the hospital alone, there are some 600 plants that we maintain and care for,” he says.
Mason explains that many of his commercial clients utilize CreativeScapes to keep their landscapes looking good.
“Some have us come just in the spring and fall, some have us come monthly and others have us come on a weekly basis. Whatever their needs are, we try to meet those needs,” he says.
He adds that much of his work is in residential settings, adding that he is often scheduling installation projects months in advance.
“When a homeowner is interested in a new landscape project, we go to their home and do a sort of client interview to find out what their wants and needs are and then we design everything for them. We will meet with them and get a feel for the area as well as get to know them, their ideas and budget,” he says.
He says his business has grown since inception thanks to networking efforts and chamber of commerce-sponsored events.
“I started working with the chamber and then the tourism bureau and that helped get my name out. That’s the best advertising I’ve found,” he says. “I’m glad that I’ve had those opportunities; it has seemed like everything has just fallen into place.”
Mason says he hopes to continue to grow his business and has his eye out for the perfect location for a potential retail nursery operation.
“I’d love to have a building where people can come in see and purchase quality plants as well as get some expertise and knowledge,” he says.
In the meantime, however, Mason says he is satisfied with satisfying customers and growing CreativeScapes.
“You know when you first start out as an entrepreneur, your thinking is that you want to be your own boss and that’s who you want to make happy, but then you realize that you actually work both for yourself and for every client you have,” he says. “You are your own boss, but you have 60 or 100 or more other bosses, too, and that’s OK.”
He says realizing that his clients are his bosses helps him be more focused.
“People tell me that I’m very particular, but I feel like that is a positive thing,” he explains. “We don’t just come in and hurry up and try to get the job done. We’ve never done it that way. It may take us a little longer, but in the end, it is all worth it.”
CreativeScapes can be reached at 618-318-0434 or creativescapes.net.
