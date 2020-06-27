CreativeScapes landscape design is a dream job for owner Dane Mason

He says his business has grown since inception thanks to networking efforts and chamber of commerce-sponsored events.

“I started working with the chamber and then the tourism bureau and that helped get my name out. That’s the best advertising I’ve found,” he says. “I’m glad that I’ve had those opportunities; it has seemed like everything has just fallen into place.”

Mason says he hopes to continue to grow his business and has his eye out for the perfect location for a potential retail nursery operation.

“I’d love to have a building where people can come in see and purchase quality plants as well as get some expertise and knowledge,” he says.

In the meantime, however, Mason says he is satisfied with satisfying customers and growing CreativeScapes.

“You know when you first start out as an entrepreneur, your thinking is that you want to be your own boss and that’s who you want to make happy, but then you realize that you actually work both for yourself and for every client you have,” he says. “You are your own boss, but you have 60 or 100 or more other bosses, too, and that’s OK.”

He says realizing that his clients are his bosses helps him be more focused.