Curd's General Store in Creal Springs celebrates 2 years in business

CREAL SPRINGS — Although off the beaten path, Curd’s General Store in Creal Springs offers a full line of local meat products, homemade treats and sundry items to lake-goers, locals and tourists alike.

The homey little mart was created by Lee and Annie Curd a little over two years ago. The couple was originally farming goats and sheep to sell at auction, but soon realized they could open a shop of their own and cut out the middle man.

Since September 2018, the Curds have grown their small business into a general store with four freezers of beef, pork, chicken, goat and lamb meat all sourced locally in Southern Illinois. While the goat and lamb meat are from the Curd farm, a local hog farmer supplies most of the pork products, while Wenneman’s provides beef, chicken, bacon, smoked pork chops, ham, sausage, ground beef, patties, skirt steak, filets and rib-eyes.

Besides the ample selection of meat products, Annie is an experienced cook and baker and offers homemade items on Saturdays. Her most famous creation is banana cake with cream cheese frosting, but she is also known for apple butter, macaroni and cheese, pies and cobblers, and popsicles made with fresh fruit and juice with just a touch of sugar.