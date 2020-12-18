Curd's General Store in Creal Springs celebrates 2 years in business

CREAL SPRINGS — Although off the beaten path, Curd’s General Store in Creal Springs offers a full line of local meat products, homemade treats and sundry items to lake-goers, locals and tourists alike.
The homey little mart was created by Lee and Annie Curd a little over two years ago. The couple was originally farming goats and sheep to sell at auction, but soon realized they could open a shop of their own and cut out the middle man.
Since September 2018, the Curds have grown their small business into a general store with four freezers of beef, pork, chicken, goat and lamb meat all sourced locally in Southern Illinois. While the goat and lamb meat are from the Curd farm, a local hog farmer supplies most of the pork products, while Wenneman’s provides beef, chicken, bacon, smoked pork chops, ham, sausage, ground beef, patties, skirt steak, filets and rib-eyes.
Besides the ample selection of meat products, Annie is an experienced cook and baker and offers homemade items on Saturdays. Her most famous creation is banana cake with cream cheese frosting, but she is also known for apple butter, macaroni and cheese, pies and cobblers, and popsicles made with fresh fruit and juice with just a touch of sugar.
The Curds are also currently developing a line of rubs for the meat products they sell. Annie and her son-in-law worked over the summer to grow ghost peppers, Carolina reapers, yellow cayenne peppers and habaneros to add a variety of heat to the spice mixtures. During the summer months, the Curds sell produce grown on their farm and the zucchini, squash, tomatoes, cucumbers and corn yield more fresh-made delights like salsa and refrigerator pickles.
Custom hoodies, sweatshirts, and T-shirts that boast “Goat: It’s What’s for Dinner” are for sale along with Annie’s bath bombs in scents like eucalyptus, peppermint, frankincense, and grapefruit. Pantry items are available, too, for Lake of Egypt visitors needing last-minute supplies or locals looking for a missing staple item.
Curd’s General Store recently celebrated its second year in business. Children and adults alike are able to feed the goats on the 5-acre farm who live alongside sheep, rabbits, chickens, ducks, and geese. During warm seasons, Curd’s draws a crowd with live music and yard games. All year round, veterans, firefighters, Aisin employees, EMTs, police officers, and state and federal workers receive 10% off their purchase. The Curds say they enjoy making their customers feel welcome and make every effort to provide hometown service.
