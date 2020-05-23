Customers with cabin fever flock to Cobden for strawberries

“They’re excellent,” said McLaughlin, who farms near Murphysboro.

Like Flamm, he grows the berries on plastic, though his are ripening a bit later than Flamm’s.

“We are very lightly into them,” he said. “I don’t have my doors open. I come in later than most.”

He expected to be ready for U-pick by last weekend. McLaughlin started on straw 14 years ago, but switched over to plasticulture a few years back.

Flamm said the COVID-19 pandemic likely is playing a role in the demand this year.

“I guess everybody’s tired of being in,” he said. “A lot of people aren’t working. They’re looking for something to do, and the weather’s been good.”

At the beginning of harvest, Flamm limited customers to one flat each. He soon was able to remove that restriction as harvest gained steam.

“We open at 9 a.m., but if we would have served them earlier, we’d sell out before we were even supposed to open,” he said. “There were a few days last week where people stood in line for 45 minutes, and then they got turned away when we ran out of berries.”

