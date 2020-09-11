Dad’s BBQ in Eldorado applies flexibility as a survival tool

The goal of the program is to revive local, small businesses with financial relief and support the re-opening of small businesses to improve the economy.

Dad’s BBQ is one of two Saline County businesses that has been awarded the BIG Grant.

“We are just ecstatic that we can keep all of our employees and not one of our staff has been forced to file for unemployment,” Bowen said. “My employees have been so good to switch shifts and learn new things, I am proud of each and every one of them and this grant gives me the financial stability to keep them employed with me.”

Bowen understands that the community she serves has taken a major role in her success. The city of Eldorado and surrounding communities have shown her an outpouring of support, especially the last six months.

“We really want to thank our customers because without them, we just wouldn’t be here,” Bowen said. “We have persevered but it’s because we have an excellent staff and the best customers.”

Bowen has worked with Lori Cox and Arla Murphy at the Workforce and Illinois Small Business Development Center (WISBDC) at Southeastern Illinois College for many years. With the assistance of the WISBDC, Bowen was able to learn more and apply to these beneficial programs.