David England: A slice of the pie?

This performance data is interesting, but the critical question-what are you planning to do with it? Here is what you should think about:

First, if you own sector funds, do you have their performance returns during this timeframe?

Second, if not, insert their symbols into a performance chart to see their returns.

Third, if you are not tracking your sector holdings' performance, then why?

If you have a managed account, you should already have this sector performance data. If not, request it. Then, ask for their sector game plan for when the next recession begins.

As we saw last week, the market continues to trade near all-time highs and currently is nowhere near a formal sell signal. No one knows when the next large-scale selling begins or what starts it. There is no better time than now to develop or fine-tune your capital preservation plan and be proactive for when it happens.

I will be watching when profit taking hits these top performers and money flows into the utilities and consumer staples. When this happens, I will be short the previous high-flyers and long the sectors moving up.

Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!

David O. England is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com.

