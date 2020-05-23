David England: Always follow the money

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If ever in question, simply follow the money.

Last week, we saw weakness in the U.S. financial sector, and with some of the top U.S. banks grossly underperforming the market.

So some have asked why I choose the financials as the canary in the coal mine, so to speak. Since the coronavirus hit, within weeks, it pushed world economies into a global recession, more severe than the global meltdown in 2008. Currently, we are in an inflection point, with many economies trying to recover and get back to work.

The depth and length of the current downturn will depend on many factors: The virus itself and possible mutations, government and public health responses, results of the previous and future economic interventions, and just as important, the action and behavior of the general public.

Per date, close to $10 trillion has been thrown at the problem with more coming. We will know soon if it has helped or simply slowed a global recession or even worse a possible depression. My hope is the trillions helped tremendously and we will see remarkable recovery in the third and fourth quarters and the forecasted second wave is nonexistent.

Per the amount one trillion, it is so large, many have trouble understanding just how large it is.