David England: Buying silver or gold?

SLV-iShares Silver Trust is the largest ETF to invest directly in physical silver. It tracks the silver spot price, less expenses, and liabilities.

SIVR-the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF. It tracks the silver spot price, less trust expenses.

All of these are non-leveraged, Exchange Traded Funds, and trade on major U.S. exchanges. None are the higher risk, Exchange Traded Notes. Before trading, do your due diligence. Some in this group are classified as collectibles and have higher tax rates.

How do I trade them? I set an alert to let me know when the price either goes up or down through the 30-day, simple moving average. When I receive an alert, I use my Simple Simon system to signal when it is time to buy or sell. See previous columns for trading instruction details.

Next, when buying physical gold and silver, you must know the quality and reputation of the company you are dealing with — more on this later. Next is price and is determined on many factors including, availability, spot price and premium (mark-up). You could have all the want-to's in the world but if availability is limited, there may not be inventory available.