David England: Cannabis funds and more

Last week, I wrapped up the cybersecurity funds and focused on companies in CIBR- First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF, tracking companies the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity Index. These companies have a chance of being high performers now in the months and years to come.
Today, I continue what I term the New Paradigm of Business and focus on the top funds and companies in the cannabis sector. I will only discuss market questions and will not be getting into or responding to questions on ethics in this sector.
Although legal in many states for medicinal and recreational use, and more states coming on board in 2021, it is still illegal on the federal level. In the next few years, I see cannabis become legal federally, and that is why I added it to my New Paradigm of Business group. Before this happens, I expect to see many weak companies go bankrupt but at the same time, major companies acquire stronger companies in this sector. Do not be surprised when the first cannabis company, maybe on today’s list makes it into the S&P 500 and then the Dow Industrials.
In 2021 and beyond, cannabis will be front and center and a sector that has already been handily outperforming the market this year. My top funds are as follows:
YOLO-Advisor Shares Pure Cannabis ETF focuses on mid-and small-cap companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from the marijuana and hemp industry or registered with the DEA to handle marijuana for lawful research and development of cannabis or cannabinoid-related products.
CNBS-Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF holds securities of companies of all market caps that derive 50% or more of their revenue from the cannabis and hemp ecosystem globally.
THCK-The Cannabis ETF, focusing mainly on North American cannabis companies, specifically in the U.S. and Canada. The initial universe of Index constituents consists of publicly listed Cannabis Companies that are involved in the legal cannabis industry.
TOKE-Cambria Cannabis ETF only invests in global publicly traded, legally operating businesses in the cannabis (marijuana and hemp) industry.
MJ-ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF is the first pot-focused ETF to trade in the U.S. The fund tracks an index of stocks across the globe that are engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing, or distribution of cannabis products for either medical or nonmedical purposes.
Per my chart, all five funds outperformed the market’s (SPX) 65% return. YOLO-Advisor Shares Pure Cannabis ETF is the performance leader with an impressive 155% return from March 23, 2020, to real-time.
As I introduce you to new ETFs and their top companies, place them in a watch list portfolio and monitor their performance. When finished, I will recap the funds and top companies in this series for opportunities to consider for investing or trading.
Next, I will identify the top companies in YOLO-Advisor Shares Pure Cannabis ETF. The top companies and a brief description including the year founded and headquarter locations are as follows:
GRWG-GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds, and growing media, systems, plus much more. The company also operates GrowGen.Pro, an online e-commerce store. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.
VFF- Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.
APHA- Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.
IIPR- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a Maryland corporation located north of San Diego, California. It focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities.
GNLN- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. distributes consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.
To see the performance of these top companies compared to the market (SPX), I designed a chart beginning on March 24, to real-time. GrowGeneration Corp. took top honors with an unbelievable 954% return. VFF- Village Farms International, Inc. was next up 323%. Aphria Inc. up 231%, Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. up 166%, and the laggard in the group Greenlane Holdings, Inc. is up 154%. The market (SPX)-the green shaded area is up 63%. Data supplied by stockcharts.com.
Here are the action points: During this timeframe, all five companies outperformed the market (SPX). The leader, GrowGeneration Corp. outperformed the market by more than 889%. They all outperformed the SPX by more than 14% plus.
With these phenomenal returns, you can see why they are included in my New Paradigm of Business group. I see tremendous opportunities in this sector and am monitoring these funds and companies, waiting for a pullback. When it happens, I will rely on my Simple Simon buy and sell system to help with my trade decisions.
Take the time to do your due diligence on each fund, which index they track and its holdings. Research each company and determine exactly what they do and how they make their profits. Identify the remaining top companies to see if one may be next to run like GRWG, VFF, and APHA.
In full disclosure, I do not hold any securities listed.
Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!
David O. England is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com.
