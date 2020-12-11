David England: Cannabis funds and more

Last week, I wrapped up the cybersecurity funds and focused on companies in CIBR- First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF, tracking companies the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity Index. These companies have a chance of being high performers now in the months and years to come.

Today, I continue what I term the New Paradigm of Business and focus on the top funds and companies in the cannabis sector. I will only discuss market questions and will not be getting into or responding to questions on ethics in this sector.

Although legal in many states for medicinal and recreational use, and more states coming on board in 2021, it is still illegal on the federal level. In the next few years, I see cannabis become legal federally, and that is why I added it to my New Paradigm of Business group. Before this happens, I expect to see many weak companies go bankrupt but at the same time, major companies acquire stronger companies in this sector. Do not be surprised when the first cannabis company, maybe on today’s list makes it into the S&P 500 and then the Dow Industrials.

In 2021 and beyond, cannabis will be front and center and a sector that has already been handily outperforming the market this year. My top funds are as follows: