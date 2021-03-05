David England: Clues to watch for

Last week, I showed what I was looking for to answer your questions on whether it was time to buy silver.
The Wall Street Bets Reddit crowd and others continue to beat the drum for silver. So today, I will look at other factors to help with that decision.
If I listed previous conditions when silver and or gold rallied, they would include the following: Money printing, expectations of rising inflation, a falling dollar, increasing fiscal deficits, and expanding central banks' balance sheets.
Since these conditions are in place, let's see how much silver, gold, and other "risk-trade" securities have rallied. These other risk-trade securities are Bitcoin (USD) symbol $BTCUSD, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, symbol GBTC — a security tracking the price of Bitcoin — $Silver, $Gold, and the $USD-United States Dollar.
To better understand, I designed a chart from the market bottom, March 24, 2020, running to real-time. You can see the market ($SPX) has had an impressive 72% return per the chart. $Bitcoin is up an astounding 684%, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is up 513%, $Silver is up 102%, $Gold is up only 10.59%, while the $USD is down 12.06%.
Silver made a respectable run until mid-August but has traded sideways while $Gold has had an anemic performance. Why the super performance with $Bitcoin and the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust? Very simply, for many, including the Institutions, they are becoming the new "risk trade."
We never make a decision from just one chart, so I designed a shorter-term (micro) chart of the same securities beginning with Jan. 1 of 2020, running to real-time.
Per the chart, you can see the market ($SPX) is up 2.45%%, $Bitcoin is up an impressive 75.14%, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is up 44.09%, $Silver is up only 1.77%, $Gold is down 8.52%, while the $USD is up 1.00%.
Here are the action points: During both timeframes, $Bitcoin and BGTC grossly outperformed the previous "risk-trade" securities, $Gold and $Silver. Will this continue? No one knows, but for now, the Institutions are not interested in the shiny stuff like before. I know this will disturb many gold and silver bugs, but it is what it is — these charts do not lie.
For the last decade, I was a holder of silver, but the previous year's action made me reassess my thinking. The markets are continuing to experience paradigm shifts, and this is one of them.
For silver to rally, I need to see profit-taking hitting the Cryptocurrencies and as discussed last week, a jump in money flow along with increasing buying volume. As I type, both are missing. This shows the importance of using technical analysis to help with your decisions instead of relying on the buying fever of the week from the Wall Street Bets Reddit crowd.
In conclusion, while no one has a crystal ball, there are definite clues to watch for to help with your buying and selling decision.
Next week, I revisit your question on if Warren Buffett is still the best investor ever.
Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!
David O. England is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com.