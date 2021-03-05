David England: Clues to watch for

We never make a decision from just one chart, so I designed a shorter-term (micro) chart of the same securities beginning with Jan. 1 of 2020, running to real-time.

Per the chart, you can see the market ($SPX) is up 2.45%%, $Bitcoin is up an impressive 75.14%, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is up 44.09%, $Silver is up only 1.77%, $Gold is down 8.52%, while the $USD is up 1.00%.

Here are the action points: During both timeframes, $Bitcoin and BGTC grossly outperformed the previous "risk-trade" securities, $Gold and $Silver. Will this continue? No one knows, but for now, the Institutions are not interested in the shiny stuff like before. I know this will disturb many gold and silver bugs, but it is what it is — these charts do not lie.

For the last decade, I was a holder of silver, but the previous year's action made me reassess my thinking. The markets are continuing to experience paradigm shifts, and this is one of them.

For silver to rally, I need to see profit-taking hitting the Cryptocurrencies and as discussed last week, a jump in money flow along with increasing buying volume. As I type, both are missing. This shows the importance of using technical analysis to help with your decisions instead of relying on the buying fever of the week from the Wall Street Bets Reddit crowd.