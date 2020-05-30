David England: Continuing to follow the money

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Never fight the tape” — Marty Zweig

Last week, we saw strength with the Chinese banks, but weakness in the European financial sector. Two weeks ago, we saw weakness with some of the top U.S. banks, grossly underperforming the market. And, to update, with the current market rally, some of the featured U.S. banks have rallied over 15% in the last week.

It will be interesting to see if strength in the financial sector can be the driver for the indexes to test the previous January 2020 highs.

Today, I wrap up this theme and focus on Latin American markets and banks. Why? I want to see clues on if we are heading into a global rally or recession. What happens with our neighbors to the south affects global and our U.S. markets.

Back in December 2019, I identified vulnerabilities that amplify Latin America's credit risks and examined four of the higher-impact vulnerabilities — corruption, global risk such as commodity price fluctuations, tech-driven disruption and the skills gap. In addition to these problems, add to it the economic impact from the COVID 19 outbreak, the secondary effects from containment, and extra risk with some of these (Southern Hemisphere) counties going into fall then winter, which makes this region even more volatile.