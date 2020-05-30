David England: Continuing to follow the money

“Never fight the tape” — Marty Zweig
Last week, we saw strength with the Chinese banks, but weakness in the European financial sector. Two weeks ago, we saw weakness with some of the top U.S. banks, grossly underperforming the market. And, to update, with the current market rally, some of the featured U.S. banks have rallied over 15% in the last week.
It will be interesting to see if strength in the financial sector can be the driver for the indexes to test the previous January 2020 highs.
Today, I wrap up this theme and focus on Latin American markets and banks. Why? I want to see clues on if we are heading into a global rally or recession. What happens with our neighbors to the south affects global and our U.S. markets.
Back in December 2019, I identified vulnerabilities that amplify Latin America's credit risks and examined four of the higher-impact vulnerabilities — corruption, global risk such as commodity price fluctuations, tech-driven disruption and the skills gap. In addition to these problems, add to it the economic impact from the COVID 19 outbreak, the secondary effects from containment, and extra risk with some of these (Southern Hemisphere) counties going into fall then winter, which makes this region even more volatile.
While Latin America includes more than 30 countries, I will focus on the six major economies in this region: Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Brazil and Argentina.
First, let’s test the relative strength and performance of the top Latin America Exchange Traded Funds (asset size) and compare their performance (since their March 2020 low) to the strength of the largest fund in the Latin American stock market, the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ-green area).
The candidates, ranked by performance: iShares Mexico Capped Fund (28.38% green line), iShares MSCI Peru ETF (28.80% blue line), iShares MSCI Chile Fund (33.74% pink line), iShares Latin America 40 Fund (34.85% red line), and the Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 3X Shares (71.99% purple line). To compare the relative strength, performance of the Latin American market to the US market, I included $SPX (35.70% black line).
All funds are trading in positive territory, showing strength in this region since the March 24 low. For comparison, the U.S. market ($SPX-black line) is only outperforming two funds in this group and is underperforming the Brazilian ETF — very interesting.
For my readers looking for trading candidates, I included Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 3X Shares (purple line) to keep front and center as a swing trade candidate. This fund is not one to buy and hold. With its erratic price swings, get on the right side of BRZU and it can make you very quick money. Unfortunately, if on the wrong side of BRZU and it can blow out an account in no time.
It looks like these Latin American funds are in very good shape. If any funds drop under their 2020 lows, it could signal potential problems ahead. I will monitor these funds for potential trading candidates.
To continue my follow the money theme, let’s view the relative strength and performance of some top Latin American banks in this region, compared to the strength of the largest region fund, the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (33.53% green area).
The banks, their respective country and ranked performance are as follows: Itaú Unibanco Banco-Brazil (11.85% blue line), BBVA Bancomer-Mexico (14.73% green line), Grupo Financiero Banorte-Mexico (25.78% pink line), Grupo Aval-Columbia (29.71% purple line), Banco Do Brasil-Brazil (35.82% red line), and Bancolombia-Columbia (57.46% orange line). Only one bank is outperforming the US market SPX.
All banks in this group are trading in positive territory. Two banks are outperforming while three banks are underperforming the comparative fund EWZ. What would signal continued weakness? If any banks drop below their previous 2020 lows. If any break out above their previous highs, this would be a very bullish sign.
Here are the action points: Are you monitoring these funds and banks to help signal the next rally or downturn? If not, simply set an alert if any breakout or breakdown. For Simple Simon buy or sell signals, review previous columns for details.
In conclusion, continue to monitor the Chinese, European, Latin American and United States banks. By following the money, it can give valuable tools concerning market direction, both up or down.
Many traders are confused as to why the markets continue to rally with negative market fundamentals, from COVID-19 along with effects from containment. My answer: At some point, algorithm trading will reverse and will switch to being bearish again. There will be a catalyst that reverses the computers to quit buying and begin selling. Will we test the previous 2020 lows? No one has that answer. We must have a strategy if our holdings go up, down or sideways, so to speak.
In the weeks ahead, I will introduce you to some exciting sectors and companies with a high probability they will become candidates for future index leaders.
If you have market questions, email them to my address below.
Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!
