David England: Cybersecurity opportunities

Last week, I wrapped up the health care funds and focused on companies in IHF- iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF that tracks the investment results of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Health Care Providers Index. These companies have a chance of being high performers now in the months and years to come.
Today, I introduce you to funds and their top companies in the cybersecurity arena. Unfortunately, as we enter into 2021 and beyond, cybersecurity issues will be front and center, more good news for a sector that has already been handily outperforming the market this year. My top funds are as follows:
CIBR-First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF tracks an index of companies engaged in the cybersecurity segment of the tech and industrial sectors. To be included, a company must be classified as a cybersecurity company by the Consumer Technology Association and have a minimum market cap of $250 million.
HACK-ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF was the first ETF to focus on the cybersecurity industry. It tracks an index of companies involved in hardware, software, and services, classifying the underlying stocks as either infrastructure or service providers.
IHAK-iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF tracks the investment results of an index composed of developed and emerging market companies involved in cybersecurity and technology, including cybersecurity hardware, software, products, and services. Caution — low volume.
BUG-Global X Cybersecurity ETF tracks the price and yield performance of the Indxx Cybersecurity Index, companies whose principal business is in the development & management of security protocols preventing intrusion & attacks to systems, networks, applications, computers & mobile devices. Caution-very low volume.
Per my chart below, BUG-Global X Cybersecurity ETF is the performance leader, but since it has low volume, my preference in the group is CIBR-First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF with an impressive 70% return from March 23, 2020, to real-time.
As I introduce you to new ETFs and their top companies, place them in a watch list portfolio and monitor their performance. When finished, I will recap the funds and top companies in this series for opportunities to consider for investing or trading.
Next, I will identify the top companies in CIBR-First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The top companies and a brief description including the year founded and headquarter locations are as follows:
NET-CloudFlare, Inc. operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
CRWD-CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.
ZS-Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Internet Access solutions providing users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, plus much more. Zscaler, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
OKTA-Okta, Inc. provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, nonprofits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Saasure, Inc. Okta, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
ACN-Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
To see the performance of these top companies compared to the market (SPX), I designed a chart beginning on March 24, to real-time. CloudFlare took top honors with a fantastic 237% return. CrowdStrike was next up 186%. Zscaler up 161%, Okta up 100%, and the laggard in the group Accenture is up 95%. The market (SPX)-the green shaded area is up 63%.
Here are the action points: During this timeframe, all five companies outperformed the market (SPX). The leader CloudFlare outperformed the market by more than 174%. They all outperformed the SPX by more than 14% plus. Unfortunately, as hacking hits large corporations and more small businesses on main street, I see tremendous opportunities in this sector and am monitoring these funds and companies, waiting for a pullback. When it happens, I will rely on my Simple Simon buy and sell system to help with my trade decisions.
Take the time to do your due diligence on each fund, which index they track, and its holdings. Research each company and determine exactly what they do and how they make their profits. Identify the remaining top companies to see if one may be next to run like NET, CRWD, and ZS.
In full disclosure, I do not hold any securities listed.
Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!
David O. England is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com.
