David England: Figuring out your strategy for recovery

Today, I answer your questions concerning where the market goes from here.

A quick review: The SPX dropped 35% and bottomed on March 23. Since then, it rallied 35%. For the SPX to rally back to the previous 3393 high, it must rally close to 20% from here.

In the past, I stated I was not looking for a V-shaped recovery. I am looking for a U-shaped recovery as the best-case scenario. Depending on the next shoe to drop, it is very realistic to see a W-shaped recovery with the SPX testing the previous low at 2191. The important question is not what shape the recovery will be, but it is important to figure your strategy for each. For those near or in retirement, "it always comes back" is not a wise strategy.

A word of caution, not all securities trade in lockstep with the SPX — many underperform and some outperform the market. At this point, the SPX can do one of three things: Go up, go sideways or go down (see slotted lines).

The current pattern is similar to what the SPX did during previous recessions during previous timeframes, drop then rally. The biggest difference is the speed of this drop and retracement.