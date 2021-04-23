David England: Find clues in sector rotation

2. In the last week, the top-performing sectors experienced profit-taking (red box).

3. Keep an eye on this to see if it reverses or maybe the beginning of a correction.

In this part of my series, I answer your questions and introduce you to my favorite funds in each sector. Today, I begin with the sector that in the last year was the laggard, Consumer Staples.

What exactly are consumer staples? They are products such as foods and beverages, household goods, and hygiene products, but the category also includes alcohol and tobacco. Staple goods are products that consumers will not or are unwilling to cut out of their budgets, regardless of their financial situation.

My favorite consumer staple funds ranked by size as follows:

XLP-Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF tracks companies in the Consumer Staples Select Sector Index. XLP is the largest fund in this group, with assets of 10.19 B and an average trading volume of 13.1 M.

VDC-Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF tracks the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Index/Consumer Staples index, made up of stocks of large, mid-size, and small U.S. companies. XLP has assets of 6.26 B and an average trading volume of 139 K.