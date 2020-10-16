David England: Health care and biotech funds II

Here are the action points: During this timeframe, all seven companies outperformed the market (SPX). The leader, IMMU- Immunomedics, Inc. is up 680% with many others up triple-digits as well. While I only like to feature five companies, I expanded it to seven companies because of their potential this year and in the years to come.

Will these huge returns continue? Until profit-taking hits — nothing runs forever. It works until it doesn’t. To see how volatile these companies can trade, look at the explosive run of SRNE (red-line) and more importantly how fast it dropped when profit-taking hit.

I will be monitoring these funds and companies, waiting for a pullback. When it happens, I will rely on my Simple Simon buy and sell system to help with my trade decisions.

Take the time to do your due diligence on each fund, which index they track, and its holdings. Spend time to research each company and determine exactly what they do and how they make their profits. Identify the remaining top companies to see if one may be next to run like IMMU, NVTA, and SRNE.

Next week, I plan to introduce you to companies in XBI, the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF.

In full disclosure, I do not hold any securities listed.

Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!

David O. England is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com.

