David England: Hitting pay dirt with mining stocks

Here are the key points: During this timeframe, all four ETFs traded inversely to the U.S. Dollar. A word of caution, while this inverse action continues, it is a unique event and not something that always happens. I am sure some readers are surprised the junior miners took the top spot.

Don’t feel bad, I was surprised too! These gains are parabolic. Anytime securities run this much, at some point profit taking comes in and comes in hard. Make sure you are not asleep at the wheel when this happens. Smart traders will be watching and will be prepared to make money with the bear precious metal leveraged funds. See last week’s column for details.

The next step, I identify the top five mining companies in GDXJ, for trading opportunities. To see the performance of these top companies compared to the GDXJ, I designed a chart beginning on March 24 to real-time. The companies are GFI-Gold Fields Limited Sponsored ADR, KGC-Kinross Gold Corporation, PAAS-Pan American Silver Corp., AUY-Yamana Gold Inc., and NST-Northern Star Resources Ltd.

Gold Fields Ltd took top honors with an explosive 201% return. Pan American Silver was up 176%, Kinross Gold Corp. was up 147%, followed by Yamana Gold up 143%. The laggard was Northern Star Resources, up a nice 67%, but not as impressive compared to the other company returns. The benchmark fund GDXJ was up 133%.