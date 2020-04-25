David England: How to fix a broken portfolio 

Today, we'll learn how to fix a broken portfolio.
To start, let's remember that I don’t give buy or sell recommendations, but I do teach market basics to empower you to make better educated financial decisions.
To help with fix a broken portfolio I designed a systematic approach:
• Step 1: Obtain profit or loss data for each security.
• Step 2: Determine the relative strength and performance of each security.
• Step 3: Decide which securities to hold or sell.
• Step 4: Identify potential buy candidates.there
• Step 5: Monitor previous and new holdings by profitability and relative strengths and performances.
Recently, a student nearing retirement age asked me to teach the process — what they needed, the information and a system so they could fix their broken portfolio. Although their monthly brokerage report gave data on their holdings profitability or lack thereof, it did not give the needed relative strength and performance data versus simply investing the market, an equity or bond exchange-traded fund that tracks market returns.
I began with Step 1, showing how to find the accurate, unrealized gain or loss on each security. This data is available on their brokerage account statement. Then, in Step 2, the data compares the performance of their holdings versus the performance of the overall bond or equity market.
Why is relative strength and performance data so important? Because market direction is determined by the buying and selling of institutions — hedge, mutual, exchange-traded and pension funds. It is very important to determine what the institutions are buying or selling to help determine the direction of the market.
To determine the relative strength and performance of each security, I look at multiple timeframes, beginning with when the recent bull market began, March 2009 to the present. For confidentiality, the names of the students' holdings are omitted but their performance is identified by the different colored lines. Since the most recent data is compressed, the side chart focuses on the last three weeks.
The key points: This audit report does not represent profit or loss per holdings but the relative strength of each holding compared to the market performance. Five of their holdings are currently outperforming the SPX while two are grossly underperforming. The security represented by the gold line is in terrible shape and has been dead money for the last six years.
The next timeframe is this year, from Jan. 1 through the market bottom on March 23, then continuing to April 20. Relative strength and performance is identified by the different colored lines.
Here are the key points to consider: This audit report does not represent profit or loss per holdings, but the strength of each holding compared to market performance. It's important because it shows all holdings are underperforming the equity market. Point A identifies the weakest holdings and point B shows they continue to grossly underperform the market.
So, moving on to Step 3, we'll decide which securities to hold or sell. With this data, the investor can make the following decisions:
• Do nothing and hope the strong and the weak holding strengthen.
• Sell all holdings and go to cash, rebalancing for better opportunities.
• Sell the three weakest funds and go to cash, then monitor existing holdings.
To help with this decision, see last week's column where I introduced my Simple Simon buy-sell system.
Moving on to Step 4, we'll identify potential buy candidates. After selling, where do you look to find stronger candidates? One option to consider is the market sectors.
This chart represents the main market sectors' relative strength and performance using the identical timeframe as the previous chart.
If looking to find sectors currently outperforming the market, see point A. These sectors are: Health Care Select, (blue line), Technology (red line), Consumer Staples (green line), Utilities (pink line), and Consumer Discretionary (purple line).
If looking for potential value plays, these sectors are: Materials (orange line), Industrials (gold line), Financials (silver line), and the sector laggard, the Energy sector (black line).
Finally, we move to Step 5: Monitoring previous and new holdings by profitability and relative strength and performance.
Here are the action points to consider: For instant access to this important data, see if your current broker has access to relative strength and performance data. If not, consider subscribing to a charting service that displays this data in real time. This data must be available at a moment's notice.
No one knows the future profitability or relative strength of your current or new holdings. While there are many indicators to watch for clues to future market direction, no one has a clear crystal ball to know exactly what will happen with the SPX or individual stocks or sectors.
The only facts we have are from previous data. By using this step-by-step analysis, it gives a proven, systematic approach to this very important task.
If interested in training to help fix a broken portfolio or if you have additional questions, email to my address below.
Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!
DAVID O. ENGLAND is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com. Full Disclosure: The author does not own any securities in this column.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.