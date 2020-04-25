David England: How to fix a broken portfolio 

Why is relative strength and performance data so important? Because market direction is determined by the buying and selling of institutions — hedge, mutual, exchange-traded and pension funds. It is very important to determine what the institutions are buying or selling to help determine the direction of the market.

To determine the relative strength and performance of each security, I look at multiple timeframes, beginning with when the recent bull market began, March 2009 to the present. For confidentiality, the names of the students' holdings are omitted but their performance is identified by the different colored lines. Since the most recent data is compressed, the side chart focuses on the last three weeks.

The key points: This audit report does not represent profit or loss per holdings but the relative strength of each holding compared to the market performance. Five of their holdings are currently outperforming the SPX while two are grossly underperforming. The security represented by the gold line is in terrible shape and has been dead money for the last six years.

The next timeframe is this year, from Jan. 1 through the market bottom on March 23, then continuing to April 20. Relative strength and performance is identified by the different colored lines.