David England: Infrastructure funds and companies

To see the performance of these top companies compared to the market (SPX), I designed a chart beginning on March 24, running to real-time.

URI-United Rentals, Inc. took top honors with a fantastic 269% return. TRMB- Trimble Inc. is up 170%. ETN-Eaton Corporation up 127%. The laggard in the group, ROK-Rockwell Automation, Inc. is up 123%. The market (SPX)-the green shaded area is up 69%.

Here are the action points: During this timeframe, all four companies outperformed the market (SPX), by a minimum of 54%. The top company, URI outperformed the market by more than 200%. I see tremendous opportunities in this sector and am monitoring these companies, waiting for a pullback. When it happens, I will rely on my Simple Simon buy and sell system to help with my trade decisions.

Take the time to do your due diligence on each fund, which index they track, and its holdings. Research each company and determine exactly what they do and how they make their profits. Identify the remaining top companies to see if one may be next to run like URI, TRMB, and ETN.

In full disclosure, I do not hold any securities listed.

Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!

David O. England is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com.

