David England: Infrastructure funds and companies

Last week, I named Catherine Wood my 2020 financial entrepreneur of the year. After reviewing the returns of her five funds, you could see why. Keep in mind, I did not give them a buy recommendation. My goal — keep them front and center for a healthy pullback then use my Simple Simon system for a potential buy signal.
Today, I focus on a hot sector many are watching in case the next relief/stimulus package invests in much needed U.S. infrastructure. These funds and companies have a chance of being high performers now and in the months and years to come.
As I introduce you to new ETFs and their top companies, place them in a watch list portfolio and monitor their performance. Later, I will recap the funds and top companies in this series for opportunities to consider for investing or trading.
The top funds in this sector and a brief description including the AUM-assets under management to see the size of the fund are as follows:
PAVE-Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF tracks a market-cap-weighted index of U.S.-listed companies related to infrastructure development in the construction supply chain, such as producers of raw materials, construction equipment producers, industrial transportation, and engineering services. Unlike most other infrastructure-themed funds, PAVE focuses on domestic infrastructure, as companies must be listed in and derive more than 50% of their revenue from the US. The AUM-assets under management are 876 million.
IFRA-iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF tracks an index of U.S.-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the U.S., benefiting from domestic infrastructure activities. Each company is further classified into one of two groups: infrastructure enablers (construction companies, engineering services, machinery, and materials) or infrastructure asset owners and operators (utilities, energy transportation, and storage, railroad transportation). The AUM-assets under management are 126 million.
IGF-iShares Global Infrastructure ETF tracking a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF is the oldest, largest, and most liquid fund in the global infrastructure segment plus industrial firms in the transportation industry. The AUM-assets under management are 3.19 billion and are the largest in this group.
To see the performance of these top companies compared to the market (SPX), I designed a chart beginning on March 24, running to real-time.
PAVE-Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF took top honors with a fantastic 132% return. Next, IFRA-iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF is up 89%. The laggard, IGF-iShares Global Infrastructure ETF is up 57%. The market (SPX)-the green shaded area is up 69%.
Here are the action points: During this timeframe, two out of three funds outperformed the market (SPX). The top fund, PAVE outperformed the market by more than 60%. I see tremendous opportunities in this sector and am monitoring these funds and companies, waiting for a pullback. When it happens, I will rely on my Simple Simon buy and sell system to help with my trade decisions.
Next, I will identify the top companies in PAVE-Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF including a brief description including the year founded and headquarter locations are as follows:
URI-United Rentals Inc. operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. It serves construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. United Rentals Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
TRMB- Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.
ETN-Eaton Corporation operates as a power management company worldwide. The company operates through various segments, including electrical products, electrical systems and services, aerospace, vehicle, and most recently, e-mobility. The company was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
ROK-Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. Rockwell Automation, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
To see the performance of these top companies compared to the market (SPX), I designed a chart beginning on March 24, running to real-time.
URI-United Rentals, Inc. took top honors with a fantastic 269% return. TRMB- Trimble Inc. is up 170%. ETN-Eaton Corporation up 127%. The laggard in the group, ROK-Rockwell Automation, Inc. is up 123%. The market (SPX)-the green shaded area is up 69%.
Here are the action points: During this timeframe, all four companies outperformed the market (SPX), by a minimum of 54%. The top company, URI outperformed the market by more than 200%. I see tremendous opportunities in this sector and am monitoring these companies, waiting for a pullback. When it happens, I will rely on my Simple Simon buy and sell system to help with my trade decisions.
Take the time to do your due diligence on each fund, which index they track, and its holdings. Research each company and determine exactly what they do and how they make their profits. Identify the remaining top companies to see if one may be next to run like URI, TRMB, and ETN.
In full disclosure, I do not hold any securities listed.
Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!
David O. England is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com.