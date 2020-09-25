David England: Introducing NextGen Funds

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last week, I featured the BJK-VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF along with its top companies. The performance returns were phenomenal.

Today, I introduce you to a group categorized as Next Generation or NextGen for short. These are companies are game-changers, using new and upcoming technology to take us to the next level. Keep in mind, few had heard of Apple Computer in the late '70s or '80s. Investors once laughed at Jeff Bezos and his company that bled money. No one is laughing at them now. The companies in this NextGen space may be the next industry leaders in just a few short years.

As I introduce you to new ETFs and their top companies, place them in a watch list portfolio to monitor their action. In a few weeks, I will recap the funds and top companies in this series for new opportunities to consider for investing or trading.

The top Exchange Traded Funds in the NextGen group are as follows:

IBUY-Amplify Online Retail ETF seeks investment results that generally correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield of the EQM Online Retail Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of global equity securities of publicly traded companies with significant revenue from the online retail business.