David England: Is bigger necessarily better?

In the next step, I am doing something different and am looking at the companies in GDX, instead of GOEX for trading opportunities. Why? When trading, I like to see daily trading volume above 50,000 shares to make sure there is plenty of shares at our price available. Unfortunately, the average trading volume for GOEX is only 27,000 shares. Also, assets under management are only 68 million. My preference is at least four times that. The average trading volume for GDX is over 31 million, with assets under management over 18 billion.

Here are the mining companies in GDX, to monitor for trading opportunities: NEM-Newmont Mining, GOLD-Barrick Gold, FNV- Franco-Nevada Corp., WPM-Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., AEM- Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., KL- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., AU- AngloGold Ashanti Limited Sponsored ADR.

To see the performance of these top companies compared to the GDX, I designed a chart beginning on March 24 to real-time.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. took top honors with an impressive 110% return. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. up 105%, AngloGold Ashanti Limited Sponsored ADR up 96%, Kirkland Lake Gold up 91% followed by Barrick Gold up 65%, then Newmont Corporation up 55%. The laggard was Franco-Nevada Corp, up a nice 53%, but not as impressive compared to the other company returns. The benchmark fund GDX was up 90%.