David England: Is it time for silver?

Since the Wall Street Bets Reddit crowd issued a buy signal for silver, I have received multiple questions on if it is time to buy. So today, I will focus on what I am looking at for that decision.
First, let’s take a look at their reasoning for buying. After the GameStop play fizzled, the Wall Street Bets crowd then focused on silver. Why? Because of the theory that silver is a heavily shorted market by big banks professional investors.
The story is similar to GameStop. A small group of professional investors — in this case, banks — were shorting the silver market and traders took advantage to cause a short squeeze, causing the price of silver to skyrocket.
I could continue with this narrative for weeks, but I won’t waste your time or mine. Instead, let’s look at the chart I designed for silver, starting at the beginning of this year and running to real-time.
In the top box, I have a daily chart for price. The middle box features money flow, and volume is in the bottom box. The price of GameStop peaked on Jan. 28, 2021, and is highlighted by the red vertical line. Once GME made its run, the rumor mill needed another story to the hype, and they landed on silver. Silver made an impressive four-day 22% run; then profit-taking came in. Since peaking at $30.35 per ounce, silver dropped and has traded sideways since.
What will I be watching to see if silver is making another run? I will watch the money flow in the middle box. I highlighted the current money flow — green oval. Since the bars are red and below the zero line, this shows money continues to flow out. I would want to see green bars getting taller to help signal a rally.
Also, watch volume in the bottom box, highlighted by the blue oval. I designed the chart to show when the volume is above or below the average volume — blue line. I need to see green bars getting taller and trading above the blue average line for silver to rally.
We never make a decision from just one chart, so I designed a longer-term (macro) chart of silver, going back to 2007. Why 2007? To see the previous price run to $49.82 per ounce.
This is the same chart set-up with the exception it is a monthly timeframe instead of daily. The value of the $USD (United States Dollar) is the red area behind the silver price. Why? To see if there is a correlation between the $USD and silver. Many times when the $USD drops, silver rallies like it did in 2010, running to $49.82. Per the middle box, during the run, see the increased money flow along with above-average green volume bars?
Let’s switch to the 2020 timeframe to real-time. In 2020, silver bottomed at $11.64 per ounce then started an impressive 10% rally, plateauing at $29.92 earlier this year. During the rally, see the increase in money flow — blue oval. Plus, during this rally, in 2021, we do not see taller green volume bars.
For silver to continue its rally, we need to see a jump in money flow along with increasingly taller, green volume bars. As I type, both are missing.
In conclusion, while no one has a crystal ball, there are definite clues to watch for to help with your buying and selling decision.
Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!
David O. England is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com.