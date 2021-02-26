David England: Is it time for silver?

What will I be watching to see if silver is making another run? I will watch the money flow in the middle box. I highlighted the current money flow — green oval. Since the bars are red and below the zero line, this shows money continues to flow out. I would want to see green bars getting taller to help signal a rally.

Also, watch volume in the bottom box, highlighted by the blue oval. I designed the chart to show when the volume is above or below the average volume — blue line. I need to see green bars getting taller and trading above the blue average line for silver to rally.

We never make a decision from just one chart, so I designed a longer-term (macro) chart of silver, going back to 2007. Why 2007? To see the previous price run to $49.82 per ounce.

This is the same chart set-up with the exception it is a monthly timeframe instead of daily. The value of the $USD (United States Dollar) is the red area behind the silver price. Why? To see if there is a correlation between the $USD and silver. Many times when the $USD drops, silver rallies like it did in 2010, running to $49.82. Per the middle box, during the run, see the increased money flow along with above-average green volume bars?