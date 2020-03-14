David England: Is it time to jump back in to the market?

Key points: During the drop, the price did not go straight down. There were three drops (purple line) and two runs (green lines.)

The market top was indicated (point A) when the money flow went from positive to negative (middle box) a couple days after a high-volume selling day. Those knowing what to look for knew it was time to take profits off the table and placed (short) trades — making money when the markets went down.

The $SPX made a bottom (point B) after the money flow, red bars got shorter in combination with another high-volume selling day on Dec. 24. This in technical terms is a “capitulation,” when selling is exhausted and buying comes in.

One of the most important points: This downturn did not end in just one or even two months. When you have panic selling, causing extreme technical damage, it takes time, usually longer than investors want to give it before settling out.

Currently, with the high-speed rate of decline, and additional negative fiscal factors, I see additional drops ahead, dropping the markets more than the current 20%. Since most of the trading volume is algorithm-based, each market move will be in the direction of the news story at that time — not the way to set or react to a long-term investing strategy.