David England: Is it time to jump back in to the market?

Today, I answer your questions on where the market is going, and if it is time to jump back in. I will analyze the previous 2018 sell-off to apply to where we are now.
Now, before I discuss where we are going, let’s identify accurately what is going on.
For the past year, I have identified how strong the U.S. markets are and barring an exogenous event, I was looking for markets to continue to go up. I warned that no one knows exactly where and when this bull market ends, so make sure if you were in or close to retirement, you had downside protection in place.
Finally, for my followers that are traders, I identified securities with leveraged returns, for both bull and bear runs.
In the past couple of weeks, many were educated to what an exogenous event is and how it can affect portfolio values. During this plunge, more than $7 trillion of wealth has gone poof. The reality: What is going on now is a black swan hitting the windshield event with more potential downside ahead.
We are in a fiscal storm — period. There are three components: The effects, now and in the future from the coronavirus; an oil trade war between Saudi Arabia and Russia; and a Fed-induced, lower interest rate environment. The dropping interest rate can be good for consumers with potentially lower mortgage rates, but detrimental to financial institutions, especially those overweight energy (loans) or overleveraged companies.
For those asking: Is it time to buy the dips? In my social media posts last week, I said: “For my trading portfolio, I am selling rallies and not buying the dips.” Last week, that strategy was successful — but who knows about tomorrow. Depending on the news, that could change in a heartbeat.
To help answer the question: When is it time to get back in? My answer: It depends on if you are looking for a quick trade or a long-term investment.
With such a fluid market, there isn’t an accurate answer. It depends on the security, the accuracy of your trading system and your ability to administer risk management techniques if the transaction starts to bleed red, so to speak.
To help better understand the timing issue, let’s analyze the previous downturn from October 2018 to Dec. 24, 2018, to see if there are clues to help with our entry decisions.
I designed a chart of the $SPX, the S&P 500 with three boxes: Price at the top, Chaikin Money Flow in the middle, and volume, at the bottom.
During the downturn, the media reported the drop was short of 20% — so it was not an official bear market. The truth: The $SPX did drop more than 20% intraday then program buying came in and the $SPX closed above the magical 20% drop line to officially classify it as a continued bull market.
Key points: During the drop, the price did not go straight down. There were three drops (purple line) and two runs (green lines.)
The market top was indicated (point A) when the money flow went from positive to negative (middle box) a couple days after a high-volume selling day. Those knowing what to look for knew it was time to take profits off the table and placed (short) trades — making money when the markets went down.
The $SPX made a bottom (point B) after the money flow, red bars got shorter in combination with another high-volume selling day on Dec. 24. This in technical terms is a “capitulation,” when selling is exhausted and buying comes in.
One of the most important points: This downturn did not end in just one or even two months. When you have panic selling, causing extreme technical damage, it takes time, usually longer than investors want to give it before settling out.
Currently, with the high-speed rate of decline, and additional negative fiscal factors, I see additional drops ahead, dropping the markets more than the current 20%. Since most of the trading volume is algorithm-based, each market move will be in the direction of the news story at that time — not the way to set or react to a long-term investing strategy.
One thing is for sure: For the next three to six months, expect volatility to continue resulting in wild market swings both directions. One day, the Dow may be up 1,000 and down 1,000 the next. Risk management should be kept front and center. Once this fiscal storm is finished, there will be generational buying opportunities for those knowing what to look for.
Next week, I will analyze the U.S. banks to see if there were clues, warning us to what was ahead and more important, what’s to come.
Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!