David England: Is VIX truly the fear index?

Today, I answer a question from a reader in Phoenix wanting to know more about the VIX, and more importantly, how I trade it.

The Market Volatility Index (VIX) measures the volatility of the market. Commonly referred to as the “Fear Index,” it rolled out in 1993 and makes its home on the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE). The simplest explanation: It is a view of investors' expectations on future market volatility.

So, why is it important? Because traders and investors use the VIX to measure the level of risk, fear or stress in the market. The VIX is represented as a positive number. The higher the number means that there is excess bearishness, while lower numbers mean excess bullishness.

To better understand the importance and how the VIX works, I designed a chart using the VIX (red line) and the S&P 500 ($SPX-green area) January 2020 to date. I then added a 10 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), as a signal line. Notice what happens when the VIX crosses up through the 10 EMA, the red line?

On Jan. 20 (point A-blue box), the VIX crossed up through the 10 moving average. A few days later, it broke out, and selling soon hit the SPX. By the end of January, the VIX crossed back down through the 10 EMA and buying came back into the SPX.