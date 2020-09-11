David England: Keeping an eye on the esports explosion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last week, I stated that if a correction does not happen in September, then look for one in October. Although many like to see what they own continue to go up, actually it is quite healthy for pullbacks to occur. Why? You can be rewarded by locking in profits. Once the selling stops and buying comes in, it gives opportunities to get into the previously strong securities for their next run.

This is why I am very excited about the current series, introducing you to new areas of the market. My featured funds and their leading companies may be in the group of highest performers leading the way once a pullback is over.

Here are your action points: Each week, add to the list of top funds and companies in each featured group. Place them in a watch list portfolio. Review the Simple Simon buy and sell systems to help with your buying and selling decisions. Beginning traders and investors should always paper trade before ever putting any hard-earned money to work.

Today, I focus on the esports and gaming industry, an exciting group I have been watching for some time. Frankly, I didn’t think they would gain traction with investors and traders. I was wrong. With the high trading volume of some of these funds and companies, it shows the institutions are believers in this area.