David England: Keeping it simple

For decades, traders and investors have searched for a black box, a combination of indicators, signaling when it is time to buy or sell.
But the truth is no system is 100%. If someone selling their system states that the accuracy is more than 90%, then run. They are either lying or crazy.
But, successful systems can help improve the probability of more successful trades and investments.
Years ago, while recuperating from kidney cancer, I set out to develop a trading system that would have better than a 600% success rate. After an in-depth study of 50-plus indicators, and designing hundreds of chart set-ups, I discovered a combination, a formula that worked more times than it did not.
My goal was to develop a successful trading system where all I had to do is to plug in a symbol to signal to buy, sell or, as equally important, do nothing. Also, the system could not have more than four components. Hence, the Simple Simon was born.
I developed the Simple Simon buy-sell system to increase my trading profitability and never thought about selling its use to others. This is well before my stock market classes and seminars became popular. After a period of fine-tuning, I discovered the high accuracy rate of the system, so I began to show students how to use it.
The results? More students increased their profitability, so I started sharing it with followers in my columns, then later to members in my trading academy.
Does it work? Yes. Why? When used correctly, it helps signal when institutions are buying or selling — very important to help determine price trends. If one reduces the number of bad trades or investments, it can help increase the green in our portfolio values.
A few years back when I challenged CNBC’s main stock picker Jim Cramer to a “gentleman’s challenge” on his 49 stocks to buy now, it was my Simple Simon system that showed the weakness of his stock picks. Although Cramer did not accept my challenge, after one year, only 14 of his 49 buy now picks were profitable.
So today, I introduce you to my Simple Simon Sell System to help with the decision to if or when sell or go short, profiting when the security goes down in price. Why begin with the sell system instead of my buy system? Many investors are asking if there were sell signals before the recent market plunge began. Plus, many are looking to take profits if and when the current rally turns south.
For a Simple Simon Sell Signal to be generated, all of the following must happen: The price must also be trading below the short-term trend line. The price must be trading below the 30 Simple Moving Average. You must have red Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) bars growing larger in three consecutive days. Finally, the volume needs to spike over 20% of the average daily volume. Confirm all of the above with the MACD Histogram, crossing from positive to negative territory.
To help understand a sell signal application, I designed a chart using Boeing, symbol BA, and includes the following: Timeframe (daily), 30 Simple Moving Average, Chaikin Money Flow using a 20 setting, volume with a simple moving average of 20, and the MACD Histogram.
On Feb. 24, 2020, a sell system alert (black vertical slotted line) was issued when Boeing broke down through a diagonal trendline and closed under the 30-period simple moving average and the money flow turned negative (red bars). After the third day of Boeing trading under the diagonal trendline, under the 30-simple moving average and negative money flow, an official Simple Simon Sell Signal (purple vertical box) was generated and was confirmed with negative MACD bars. Also, volume spiked over 20% above the 20-day moving average (blue line). Traders and investors that sold on the signal watched Boeing plummet more than 70%.
For the Simple Simon buy signal, simply flip the indicators. For a Simple Simon buy signal to be generated, all of the following must happen: The price must also be trading above the short-term trend line. The price must be trading above the 30 Simple Moving Average. You must see green Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) bars growing larger in three consecutive days. Finally, the volume needs to spike over 20% of the average daily volume. Confirm all of the above with the MACD Histogram, crossing from negative to positive territory.
Per the chart, is Boeing giving a buy signal? No, see point B. Why? Price is not trading above the 30 moving average. Money flow remains negative and volume is decreasing. Unless all the system indicators hit, no official Simple Simon buy signal is issued.
Here are the key points to consider. No system is 100%. Not using a high probability system can be 100% disastrous. My Simple Simon system does not work with all securities or in all conditions. When we have panic selling as we experienced in February and March, it is tough to obtain accurate buy or sell signals because indicators are lagging in nature.
Once a buy or sell signal is issued and the security is bought or sold, protective stops are a must, just in case unexpected events or news make the price take a turn, taking a profit into a loss.
This system took a couple of years to develop, so please don’t think you will be able to master it overnight. The problem? Many try to make it more difficult than it needs to be. Design a chart and plug in your different stock symbols. Take a look at what these indicators were signaling with previous trades and investments.
If you have market questions, email them to my address below.
Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!
DAVID O. ENGLAND is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com. Full Disclosure: The author does not own any securities in this column.
