David England: Keeping it simple

Per the chart, is Boeing giving a buy signal? No, see point B. Why? Price is not trading above the 30 moving average. Money flow remains negative and volume is decreasing. Unless all the system indicators hit, no official Simple Simon buy signal is issued.

Here are the key points to consider. No system is 100%. Not using a high probability system can be 100% disastrous. My Simple Simon system does not work with all securities or in all conditions. When we have panic selling as we experienced in February and March, it is tough to obtain accurate buy or sell signals because indicators are lagging in nature.

Once a buy or sell signal is issued and the security is bought or sold, protective stops are a must, just in case unexpected events or news make the price take a turn, taking a profit into a loss.

This system took a couple of years to develop, so please don’t think you will be able to master it overnight. The problem? Many try to make it more difficult than it needs to be. Design a chart and plug in your different stock symbols. Take a look at what these indicators were signaling with previous trades and investments.

If you have market questions, email them to my address below.

Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!

DAVID O. ENGLAND is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com. Full Disclosure: The author does not own any securities in this column.

