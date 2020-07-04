David England: Keeping things simple

Here are the action points: Note what happens to the indexes when the price drops down (green oval) or up (blue oval) through the 30-day, simple moving average. To keep from wasting time, having to watch this throughout each day, I set an alert with my online broker, to let me know when it happens. When I receive an alert, I go to one of the mentioned Exchange Traded Funds and use my Simple Simon system, to let me know when it is time to buy, and then sell. See previous columns for details.

If an official buy or sell signal develops, I then buy incrementally, meaning not all allocated shares at once. For example, if I plan to allocate for a full position, no more than five percent of my portfolio value. If this is 40 shares, then I would only buy 20 shares if the price continues to go up, then and only then would I buy the second half of 20 shares.

Once purchased, I place protective stops in case the security reverses. If the security continues to go and hits my target price, I lock in my profit on half of my shares and trail the other half with a protective sell stop so I still have skin in the game if the price continues to go up. Never limit your upside. Only limit the downside — the amount you can lose.