David England: Large-Caps — Is bigger better?

Do you know the expense ratios for your funds? If not, why? Many are shocked when they discover their financial planner has them in market-cap funds with expense ratios north of .50% or higher. If this is the case, make sure the funds outperform the lower expense ratio funds by at least that amount.

Finally, if you own market cap mutual funds, research the name of the index your market cap funds track. If they track the indexes named in this column and have four, five, or six times the fees and expense ratio's ask why?

I have seen many high commission mutual funds that fall into the higher multiple expense ratio camp and, other than a unique fund name, perform a lot less than these funds with exceptionally low expenses.

Even with a time frame of one year, you can see how low expense ratios make a difference in performance. Over 10, 20, or 30 years, it can make a huge difference.

Take the time to learn which brokerages work to lower fees and provide low-expense funds plus no or low-cost client services for the new normal.

Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!

David O. England is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com.

