David England: Learning when and how to sell securities

"The investor's chief problem — even his worst enemy — is likely to be himself." — Benjamin Graham
Today, I answer this common question: Why and how do I sell?
The simple answer as to why: Sell when the security either hits your price target and lock in profits or sell to minimize losses.
Before buying any securities, you must not just ask but answer the following: Why am I buying? What overwhelming reason will drive the price up? What is my target price? And, finally, what is my maximum pain in case after I buy the price heads south?
If you cannot answer all of these questions, you have no business buying securities — period. If you don’t or can’t answer these questions, then you are only using hope as a strategy and are tarnishing that beautiful word.
On Monday, we watched as the Dow Industrials plummeted more than 1,000 points and then dropping more Tuesday. If you were long, it was not a fun time. For those seeing it coming and were short, (a strategy to make money when prices drop), then it was a very profitable day.
With many markets making new highs, 5% and 10% pullbacks are very healthy and necessary for the markets to go back up. For the last few years, after pullbacks, the buy the dips crowd showed up driving prices higher. This strategy works until it doesn’t. The reality: Nobody knows for sure when this strategy ends and it is time for your downside strategy to be in place.
While there is a place for decisions made from emotions, financial decisions are not. Many will ask: What are the different types of orders for selling? How can I place sell orders and have them follow the price of a security if it continues to rally?
Basically, there are five main types of sell orders — market, limit, stop market, stop limit and trailing stop orders. Market sell orders guarantee the security is sold, but does not guarantee the price. A limit order executes your order at your price or better, but with no guarantees the order is filled. Stop orders are used when your specified conditions are met. For example, once your price is hit, the sell order becomes a market order. Once it's a market order, you have no control of the selling price.
Depending on the circumstance, the order type I use most often is a trailing stop order. Since it is a stop order, the order is not a live order until the security hits my specified price. The trailing part means once it hits my price, I can trail the security by either a dollar amount or by percentage. This is the strategy I use to lock in additional profits if the security continues to rally.
In reality, there is no one right type of sell order.
Each type has an advantage depending on the circumstances. For instance, the only time I use a market order is when I want to guarantee a buy or a sell and don’t care the price. In reality, I have used market orders maybe two times in the last decade. When trading, I prefer limit orders for both buying and selling. When investing, I prefer trailing stop-sell orders.
Yes, this sounds confusing and you may be right. My recommendation: If you self manage your account, it is imperative to paper trade and practice using these different types of orders. If interested in a class focusing on trading or investing online, let me know and send an email to my address below. If enough have an interest, a local seminar may become a reality.
Here are the key points: Any money manager worth their salt already has a downside protection strategy in place. If the strategy is don’t worry, the market always comes back, then this person is probably not for you. Believe it or not, I have students who are very successful money managers who I have taught profit strategies and types of downside protection strategies to help their clients.
The following table shows the percent return one must have after pullbacks. My question: If in or near retirement, if panic selling continues and your portfolio goes down 20% to 30%, do you have time for it to recover 25% or 40%? Depending on the stock or fund, there is no guarantee it will.
I am honored when you send me market questions. One question I do not and will not answer: What do I do with my stocks? This is a question that when you follow my points above, you will never have to ask.
Next week, I address when do I sell using my Simple Simon sell system. I will analyze a large holding of Warren Buffett, Kraft Heinz and see if there were sell system signals to help learn risk management techniques for your personal holdings.
Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!
DAVID O. ENGLAND is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com. Full Disclosure: The author does not own any securities in this column.