David England: Learning when and how to sell securities

Yes, this sounds confusing and you may be right. My recommendation: If you self manage your account, it is imperative to paper trade and practice using these different types of orders. If interested in a class focusing on trading or investing online, let me know and send an email to my address below. If enough have an interest, a local seminar may become a reality.

Here are the key points: Any money manager worth their salt already has a downside protection strategy in place. If the strategy is don’t worry, the market always comes back, then this person is probably not for you. Believe it or not, I have students who are very successful money managers who I have taught profit strategies and types of downside protection strategies to help their clients.

The following table shows the percent return one must have after pullbacks. My question: If in or near retirement, if panic selling continues and your portfolio goes down 20% to 30%, do you have time for it to recover 25% or 40%? Depending on the stock or fund, there is no guarantee it will.

I am honored when you send me market questions. One question I do not and will not answer: What do I do with my stocks? This is a question that when you follow my points above, you will never have to ask.