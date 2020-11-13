David England: Look in the clouds II

Last week, I introduced you to the exciting cloud-computing sector in what I call the New Paradigm of Business: funds and their leading companies that have a chance of being high performers now in the months and years to come. I focused on the companies in WCLD-Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing ETF that tracks the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index.
Today, I focus on another popular fund in this sector, IVES-Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF tracking the Dan Ives Global Cloud Technology Prime Index. Companies in this index include providers of infrastructure, equipment, connectivity, data back-up, storage services, data center management, and providers of cloud-based software platforms that enable firms to become cloud-based or cloud-enabling Software-as-a-Service technologies.
As I introduce you to new ETFs and their top companies, place them in a watch list portfolio and monitor their performance. Later, I will recap the funds and top companies in this series for opportunities to consider for investing or trading.
Next, I will identify the top companies in the second top-performing IVES-Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF. The top companies and a brief description including the year founded and headquarter locations are as follows:
DDOG- Datadog, Inc. provides software solutions with cloud-based monitoring and analytics platform that integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management for real-time observability of customers. This stock is in WCLD from last week. It is the only duplication in both funds.
ESTC- Elastic N.V. is a search company, delivering technology enabling users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.
COUP-Coupa Software Incorporated provides a cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
KC- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including games, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet, enterprise cloud services in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
MDB- MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general-purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
To see the performance of these top companies compared to the market (SPX), I designed a chart beginning on March 24, to real-time.
DDOG- Datadog, Inc. took top honors with a fantastic 181% return. ESTC- Elastic N.V. is up 108%. KC- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited up 102%, and MDB- MongoDB, Inc. is up 83%. The market (SPX)-the green shaded area is up 58%.
Here are the action points: During this timeframe, all four companies outperformed the market (SPX). I am monitoring these funds and companies, waiting for this pullback to end. When it happens, I will rely on my Simple Simon buy and sell system to help with my trade decisions.
Take the time to do your due diligence on each fund, which index they track and its holdings. Research each company and determine exactly what they do and how they make their profits. Identify the remaining top companies to see if one may be next to run like Datadog, Elastic N.V., and Coupa Software Inc.
In full disclosure, I do not hold any securities listed.
Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!
David O. England is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com.
