David England: Look in the clouds II

To see the performance of these top companies compared to the market (SPX), I designed a chart beginning on March 24, to real-time.

DDOG- Datadog, Inc. took top honors with a fantastic 181% return. ESTC- Elastic N.V. is up 108%. KC- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited up 102%, and MDB- MongoDB, Inc. is up 83%. The market (SPX)-the green shaded area is up 58%.

Here are the action points: During this timeframe, all four companies outperformed the market (SPX). I am monitoring these funds and companies, waiting for this pullback to end. When it happens, I will rely on my Simple Simon buy and sell system to help with my trade decisions.

Take the time to do your due diligence on each fund, which index they track and its holdings. Research each company and determine exactly what they do and how they make their profits. Identify the remaining top companies to see if one may be next to run like Datadog, Elastic N.V., and Coupa Software Inc.

In full disclosure, I do not hold any securities listed.

Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!

David O. England is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com.

