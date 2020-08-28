David England: Looking at the popular digital field

The BLCN-Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF took top honors with an impressive 94% return. BLOK-Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF is up 87%. GBTC-Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is up 81%, followed by KOIN-Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF up 61%. The benchmark index, the U.S. S&P 500, is up more than 56%.

Here are the key points: During this timeframe, all four ETFs had impressive returns, all outperforming the SPX. It was interesting to see that three funds outperformed the SPX by more than 30%. Although I used the SPX as the benchmark index, some traders compare this group with the performance of the U.S. dollar. My data showed very little difference in performance between the two so I choose SPX since more readers are familiar with it. Finally, like with the ESG Funds, I am seeing increasing volume within this group meaning more institutions are moving funds into this increasingly popular sector.