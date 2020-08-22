David England: Looking at what isn't being noticed

Last week, I focused on the larger Gold Mining Exchange Traded Funds, and then analyzed the larger mining companies for potential investment and trading opportunities. Since last week, profit-taking continued and I see more downside ahead if the U.S. Dollar weakens.
Today, we start a multi-week series to introduce you to the many new sectors and some companies not being noticed. I am very excited about the next couple of months because you see many companies that may be responsible for the new paradigm in business.
Let’s begin today with the ESG group.
ESG provides a way to invest in strategies using three different themes:
• Environmental: Companies responding to consumer demand for sustainable practices.
• Social: Companies committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace.
• Governance: Companies committed to diverse board composition, strong oversight, and shareholder-friendly policies.
Why the popularity with ESG Funds? According to Fidelity Research, two-thirds of retail customers say the social impact is key to their investing decisions. Next, 181 CEOs from some of America’s largest companies have committed to lead their companies for the benefit of all stakeholders-customers, employees, suppliers, communities and shareholders.
Also, many ESG funds exclude companies in the following industries: adult entertainment, alcohol and tobacco, weapons, fossil fuels, gambling, and nuclear power. Additional exclusions are companies that don’t meet standards for labor rights, human rights, the environment, and anti-corruption.
First, let’s identify the larger ESG exchange-traded funds, trading on our U.S. exchanges.
ESGV-Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF tracks a market-cap weighted index of U.S. companies screened for environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) criteria.
SUSA-iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF tracks an index of 250 companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI.
ESGU-iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF tracks an index composed of U.S. companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics.
DSI-iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF tracks a market-cap weighted index of 400 companies deemed to have positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics by MSCI.
SUSL-iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF tracks an index of U.S. large and midcap firms with high ESG ratings.
To see the performance of these select ETFs compared to the performance of the U.S. markets ($SPX), I designed a chart beginning on March 24 to real-time.
The ESGV-Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF took top honors with an impressive 56% return. SUSA-iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF was up 55%, followed by ESGU-iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF up 54%. DSI-iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF was up 53% followed by SUSL-iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF up 50%. The benchmark index, the U.S. S&P 500 was up more than 50%.
Here are the key points: During this timeframe, all five ETFs had impressive returns, with four of the five outperforming the SPX. It was interesting to see that all five funds performed within a 6% spread. Why? Many of the same companies are included in each fund. Finally, I am seeing increasing volume within this group meaning more institutions are beginning to move funds into this increasingly popular area.
Next, I will identify the top companies in the top-performing ESGV-Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. They are as follows: AAPL-Apple Corporation, MSFT-Microsoft, AMZN-Amazon, FB-Facebook, and UNH-United Healthcare. There are several more companies, but because of space limitations, I am limited to the top five performers.
To see the performance of these top companies compared to the ESGV, I designed a chart beginning on March 24 to real-time.
Apple took top honors with an impressive 109% return. Facebook was up 78%, Amazon up 71%, United Healthcare up 61%. The laggard was Microsoft up a nice 55%, but not as impressive compared to the other company returns. The benchmark fund ESGV was up 56%.
Here are the action points: During this timeframe, the returns are mixed. Four companies outperformed the index ESGV, while one did not. Traders will be watching to see if, during rallies, price breaks above their previous highs. If they do not, then look for profit-taking to begin.
Another key point: While researching some of the funds and companies associate within ESG, many questions arose to the accuracy of being categorized in this group. You will be the final decision maker on if they qualify or just included to beef up fund performance.
Finally, take the time to do your due diligence on each fund and its top-performing companies. You may be surprised by what you discover.
In full disclosure, I do not hold any securities listed.
Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!
DAVID O. ENGLAND is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com.
