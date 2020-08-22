David England: Looking at what isn't being noticed

To see the performance of these select ETFs compared to the performance of the U.S. markets ($SPX), I designed a chart beginning on March 24 to real-time.

The ESGV-Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF took top honors with an impressive 56% return. SUSA-iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF was up 55%, followed by ESGU-iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF up 54%. DSI-iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF was up 53% followed by SUSL-iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF up 50%. The benchmark index, the U.S. S&P 500 was up more than 50%.

Here are the key points: During this timeframe, all five ETFs had impressive returns, with four of the five outperforming the SPX. It was interesting to see that all five funds performed within a 6% spread. Why? Many of the same companies are included in each fund. Finally, I am seeing increasing volume within this group meaning more institutions are beginning to move funds into this increasingly popular area.

Next, I will identify the top companies in the top-performing ESGV-Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. They are as follows: AAPL-Apple Corporation, MSFT-Microsoft, AMZN-Amazon, FB-Facebook, and UNH-United Healthcare. There are several more companies, but because of space limitations, I am limited to the top five performers.