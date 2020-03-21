David England: Looking for clues as to when to get back in the market

Currently, with the upcoming negative reports, I see additional drops ahead, dropping the markets more than the current 20% to 30%. Do I see drops below 30% and 40%? Yes.

We will see more Dow 1,000-point down days mirrored by 1,000-point up days. Since most of the trading volume is algorithm-based, each market move will be in the direction of the news story at that time — it's not for the faint of heart.

In full disclosure, this 2000 sell-off was my first run at shorting the market — making money when markets go down. One can gain book knowledge, but until you have skin in the game, you cannot feel the true impact. My recommendation: Always paper trade your strategies before ever trading or investing with real money. Once successful with multiple paper trades, then and only then dip your toe in with real money — and tight protective stops are a must.

For somebody wanting to become a successful, overnight day trader — think again. As a professional trader, it is 10 times tougher now to make profitable trades than ever before. Is it doable? Of course, many are successful, but many more are not.