David England: Looking for more clues in another sell-off

Last week, I answered your questions on where the market is going, and if it is time to jump back in by analyzing the 2002-2003 sell-off. I concluded that there's no need to be in a rush. Why? The 2000-2003 sell-off took nearly three years before the panic selling ended and buying came in.

So, today, I'll take things to the next level and analyze the 2007-2009 sell-off to see if there were similar clues for if or when it is time to get back in.

To help understand action during a panicked market, I designed a chart of the $SPX, the S&P 500 with three boxes: Price at the top, Chaikin Money Flow in the middle, and volume at the bottom.

The SPX made three new market highs in February, July and October 2007. After the second new high in July 2007, money (middle box) began to flow out of the market. In October, while the market made a third new high at 1,576, money flow went negative — a very bearish signal. When this happens, short selling ramps, making new highs more difficult. This was a definite signal for those knowing what to look for to begin taking profits from long positions.

In December 2007, the SPX made a lower high at 1,523, another very bearish sign. The next month, selling hit and, in January 2008, the SPX dropped to the 20% down level.