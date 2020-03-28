David England: Looking for more clues in another sell-off

Last week, I answered your questions on where the market is going, and if it is time to jump back in by analyzing the 2002-2003 sell-off. I concluded that there's no need to be in a rush. Why? The 2000-2003 sell-off took nearly three years before the panic selling ended and buying came in.
So, today, I'll take things to the next level and analyze the 2007-2009 sell-off to see if there were similar clues for if or when it is time to get back in.
To help understand action during a panicked market, I designed a chart of the $SPX, the S&P 500 with three boxes: Price at the top, Chaikin Money Flow in the middle, and volume at the bottom.
The SPX made three new market highs in February, July and October 2007. After the second new high in July 2007, money (middle box) began to flow out of the market. In October, while the market made a third new high at 1,576, money flow went negative — a very bearish signal. When this happens, short selling ramps, making new highs more difficult. This was a definite signal for those knowing what to look for to begin taking profits from long positions.
In December 2007, the SPX made a lower high at 1,523, another very bearish sign. The next month, selling hit and, in January 2008, the SPX dropped to the 20% down level.
A few months later in May 2008, another lower high hit while money flow remained negative. This was the third bearish signal to take profits. Keep these signals in mind the next time you hear no one can time the market. In September 2008, devastating news about the Lehman Brothers collapse hit. This left the market in freefall, dropping through the 30% and 40% down levels.
In November 2008, the SPX dropped down through the 50% down level and traded sideways, testing price support three times, until March 2009, when the selling finally dried up at 58% down. After the SPX hit 666, buyers came in, confirmed by the increasing Chaikin Money flow.
Keep in mind that during each bear market rally, many so called Wall Street experts were touting that it was time to buy to help prop-up the market. This is identical to what you hear now. Interestingly, these experts are nowhere to be found if what they say to buy drops 10% or 20%.
Here are the key points: Like with the 2000-2003 bear market, during each drop, price did not go straight down. Since the chart has so many drop percentage lines, I did not annotate each bear drop or bull run.
In total, from the market top in October 2007 to the bottom in March 2009, there were five fierce bear drops and three failed bull runs, each lasting a minimum of one-month plus. Many traders thinking a bottom was in got whipsawed over and over. Why? Investors buying without a successful trading system, were buying on nothing but emotions. Strategies successful during bull runs, usually are not successful when markets are pummeled.
The 2000-2003 bear market took two years and 11 months. The 2007-2009 bear market took one year and five months. How long will the current bear last? No one knows — period. But if history has anyway of repeating, and with so much technical damage and more to come, it will not happen overnight.
Currently, with the upcoming negative COVID-19 and economic reports, after an oversold bounce, I see additional drops ahead, dropping the markets more than the current 30% to 40%.
Do I see drops below 40%? Yes.
Do I see a potential test of 50%? Yes, in time.
Do I see this current bear market taking more than a year to play out? Yes.
Next week, I analyze the three phases of a bear market to show what may be happening around the corner, so to speak. The goal is to show the similarities to previous bear market selling, for additional clues for if or when it is time to get back in.
Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.